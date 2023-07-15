BYU Mascot Cosmo Pulls Off Epic Swing Dance With Big 12 Cheerleader

ARLINGTON, Texas – Once again, the question has to be asked, is there anything BYU mascot Cosmo can’t do?

The latest impressive stunt from BYU’s beloved Cougar is a swing dance at Big 12 Media Days.

Macy Lane from the Oklahoma State Pom Squad posted a video on her TikTok page (@macyslane_) of her and Cosmo dancing.

Cosmo swing dances with Oklahoma State cheerleader

Lane, an Oklahoma State senior, wrote on TikTok, “When @Cosmo the Cougar says he can swing dance, you dance!”

Watch for yourself.

Keep in mind the Luke Bryan song was not playing over the speakers at AT&T Stadium. Lane picked that as the sound for her TikTok video. During Big 12 Media Days, it was silent in the venue. The only sound coming from the speakers was when coaches would speak at the podium in front of the 700 credentialed media in attendance.

As part of Big 12 Media Days, each school brought two cheerleaders and their mascot. Cosmo is making an impression on Big 12 cheer squads already.

The TikTok then made its way to Twitter. It even caught the attention of BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe.

“Cosmo, I’ve told you a dozen times …You can’t have contact with cheerleaders from other schools until they have entered the transfer portal,” tweeted Holmoe.

Even the Big 12 Conference’s official social accounts shared the video with their fans.

In Case You Missed @byu_cosmo & @OSUcheer Media Day Was The Dance Floor. 💃🕺pic.twitter.com/PQVmlTwRB6 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 15, 2023

Maybe we will get a part two of the dance when BYU football travels to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State this November for the regular season finale.

BYU mascot Cosmo wasn’t messing around at Big 12 Media Days

Cosmo had his own dances during Big 12 Media Days, which he has since shared on Instagram. He was feeling himself during a Kiss Me Through The Phone and Snap Yo Fingers remix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmo Cougar (@cosmo_cougar)

The BYU football left Arlington, predicted by the media to finish 11th this season in the Big 12. Cosmo would probably be at the top if there were a media poll for the best Big 12 mascots. We put him at the top of our mascot ballot last month.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

