Saddle Fire in Washington County is no longer active

UPDATE: Utah Fire Info tweeted on Sunday afternoon that the Saddle Fire is 100 percent contained with no active fire or growth.

The fire was about 7.5 acres. It’s unknown if any buildings were damaged by this fire.

Update: Crews are making excellent progress on the #saddlefire. Currently, the fire is 7.5 acres with no active fire and no new growth.

A drone intrusion grounded aircraft this morning. Personal aircraft is prohibited. If you fly, we can't. #itsnotworththeview #nodronezone pic.twitter.com/WN7hCy5j1M — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 16, 2023

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Utah fire officials reported an uncontained wildfire that threatened several outbuildings on Saturday.

Utah Fire Info tweeted that the ‘Saddle Fire’ is north of Hildale, Utah, in the southwest of Washington County.

Fire officials said the fire has burned 20 acres and is zero percent contained.

“2 structures are threatened, and several outbuildings with no evacuations ordered at this time,” reads the Utah Fire Info tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more info when provided.