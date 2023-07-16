Wildfire in Washington County threatens several buildings

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Utah fire officials reported an uncontained wildfire that threatened several outbuildings on Saturday.

Utah Fire Info tweeted that the ‘Saddle Fire’ is north of Hildale, Utah, in the southwest of Washington County.

Fire officials said the fire has burned 20 acres and is zero percent contained.

“2 structures are threatened, and several outbuildings with no evacuations ordered at this time,” reads the Utah Fire Info tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more info when provided.