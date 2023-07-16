UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH WILDFIRES

Wildfire in Washington County threatens several buildings

Jul 15, 2023, 7:56 PM | Updated: 7:57 pm

FILE (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)...

FILE (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Utah fire officials reported an uncontained wildfire that threatened several outbuildings on Saturday.

Utah Fire Info tweeted that the ‘Saddle Fire’ is north of Hildale, Utah, in the southwest of Washington County.

Fire officials said the fire has burned 20 acres and is zero percent contained.

“2 structures are threatened, and several outbuildings with no evacuations ordered at this time,” reads the Utah Fire Info tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more info when provided. 

 

 

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Wildfires

The goats at work on the Oakridge Elementary school grounds. (Meghan Thackery/ KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Granite School District removes weeds with goats

The Granite School District district is employing some "kids" to clean up school lawns. 

3 days ago

Salt Lake Fire crews extinguishing a brush fire. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

All hands on deck for Utah firefighters as fire season heats up

Utah firefighters are on high alert as temperatures rise, winds pick up and grasses begin to dry out.

6 days ago

(Grand County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...

Madison Swenson

UPDATE: Fire near Utah-Colorado border now contained

The MM217 Fire, which sparked near the Utah-Colorado border, has officially been contained, according to state fire officials.

6 days ago

FILE (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)...

Cary Schwanitz

Brush fire reported near Beaver

For the second time in three days a fire has been reported near Interstate 15 in the Beaver area.

7 days ago

After a record-breaking wet winter and rainy spring, temperatures are finally rising in Utah, and w...

Erin Cox

Firefighter warns wet winter created more fuel for summer wildfires

After a record-breaking wet winter and rainy spring, temperatures are finally rising in Utah, and with the heat comes the dry air.

8 days ago

Beaver wildfire...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Updated: Wildfire contained, I-15 fully open near Beaver

Northbound I-15 has reopened a few miles north of Beaver after crews contained a small wildfire that was affecting the roadway, Utah Department of Transportation officials say.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Wildfire in Washington County threatens several buildings