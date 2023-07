Diego Luna Gives RSL Lead Just Minutes After Kickoff

SALT LAKE CITY – Diego Luna opened up Real Salt Lake’s match against New York with a bang, finding the back of the net in just two minutes.

The goal was Luna’s second of the season.

MOOOON BOY! YOU BETCHAAAA!!!! WHO ELSE??? Diego Luna scores first and opens up the score sheet for @realsaltlake @kslsports | #RSL pic.twitter.com/kYbxbdOWeZ — RSL Show on KSL (@rslshow) July 16, 2023

At just 19 years old, Luna has been a star for the U-20 U.S. National Team.

Luna has started in nine games for RSL over the past two seasons.

The goal was RSL’s fastest after kickoff since Bobby Wood in March 2022.

RSL Aims To Continue Undefeated Streak Against New York

RSL hasn’t lost a Major League Soccer game in over a month. The club’s last loss in MLS play came against the LA Galaxy on May 31.

The undefeated streak allowed the club to jump all the way into the West’s four-seed.

The Red Bulls sit in the Eastern Conference’s 11-seed with a record of 6-8-8.

If Seattle and LAFC lose, Real Salt Lake could jump all the way into the second spot in the West.

Too ready for the weekend. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3JaqiyQE9h — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 13, 2023

A win against New York would make RSL’s home record 4-4-4. With home struggles a big topic of discussion for the club this year, getting out of the negative could provide some momentum for the home side.

New York has the third-least goals scored in the MLS this season. However, they make up for it on defense with the third-least goals allowed.

Real Salt Lake and the Red Bulls haven’t faced off in MLS play in over three years. Their last match was a 1-1 draw on March 7, 2020.

keep the good times rollin tomorrow#RSLvRBNY | @AFCU — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 14, 2023

Newly acquired Nelson Palacio will make his home debut on Saturday.

