TRAFFIC & CRASHES
Traffic halted on I-84 due to a fatal crash in Weber Canyon
Jul 15, 2023, 8:29 PM | Updated: 8:41 pm
(Utah Department of Transportation)
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol confirmed a fatal crash had halted both directions of traffic on Interstate 84 in Weber Canyon Saturday evening.
At 7: 16 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation website reported that traffic would be impacted for about six hours.
UDOT is suggesting taking an alternate route and avoiding I-84 from milepost 91 to 92.
UHP did not say how many cars were involved in the crash or the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.