Traffic halted on I-84 due to a fatal crash in Weber Canyon

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol confirmed a fatal crash had halted both directions of traffic on Interstate 84 in Weber Canyon Saturday evening.

At 7: 16 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation website reported that traffic would be impacted for about six hours.

UDOT is suggesting taking an alternate route and avoiding I-84 from milepost 91 to 92.

UHP did not say how many cars were involved in the crash or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.