Diego Luna Scores Brace Against New York, Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead

Jul 15, 2023, 8:56 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Diego Luna scored his second goal of the night to give Real Salt Lake a 2-0 lead over the New York Red Bulls.

The goal was Luna’s third of the season.

Prior to the match against the Red Bulls, Luna had just one goal on the season. He scored early on in the game against St. Louis in June.

RELATED: Diego Luna Scores First Goal Of Season Against St. Louis City SC

Just two minutes after RSL and New York kicked off, Luna found the back of the net off of a cross from Chicho Arango.

With the assist, Arango became the first player in RSL history to record a goal or assist in each of their first three matches.

RELATED: Diego Luna Gives RSL Lead Just Minutes After Kickoff

RSL Aims To Continue Undefeated Streak Against New York

RSL hasn’t lost a Major League Soccer game in over a month. The club’s last loss in MLS play came against the LA Galaxy on May 31.

The undefeated streak allowed the club to jump all the way into the West’s four-seed.

The Red Bulls sit in the Eastern Conference’s 11-seed with a record of 6-8-8.

If Seattle and LAFC lose, Real Salt Lake could jump all the way into the second spot in the West.

A win against New York would make RSL’s home record 4-4-4. With home struggles a big topic of discussion for the club this year, getting out of the negative could provide some momentum for the home side.

New York has the third-least goals scored in the MLS this season. However, they make up for it on defense with the third-least goals allowed.

Real Salt Lake and the Red Bulls haven’t faced off in MLS play in over three years. Their last match was a 1-1 draw on March 7, 2020.

Newly acquired Nelson Palacio will make his home debut on Saturday.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Sign Colombian International Nelson Palacio

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

