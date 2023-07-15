Luna Scores Brace In Real Salt Lake Win Over New York

UTAH FIREWATCH
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake beat the New York Red Bulls in the club’s first meeting in over three years.

Diego Luna scored a brace and Jefferson Savarino added the third goal for the home team.

Real Salt Lake, New York Red Bulls

First Half

RSL started the match in one of the best ways possible.

Diego Luna was on the receiving end of a pass from Chicho Arango and he made the most of it, scoring to give Real Salt Lake a lead in the 2nd minute.

RELATED: Diego Luna Gives RSL Lead Just Minutes After Kickoff

Following the goal, New York raised the defensive intensity.

The Red Bulls forced a couple of turnovers and erased a scoring opportunity for RSL on the ensuing possessions.

New York’s Cory Burke stole the ball just outside the box and chipped a shot over Zac MacMath but it missed to the left.

Jefferson Savarino attempted a shot from outside the box in the 30th minute but it also missed to the left.

None of the Red Bulls’ first four shot attempts were on target.

Real Salt Lake nearly doubled their first-half lead in the 33rd minute with a header off of a corner kick. Justen Glad’s shot soared just over the goal.

Neither team could capitalize on any opportunities before the halftime break. RSL led New York, 1-0.

Second Half

In the 50th minute, Tom Barlow snuck a shot past MacMath but it rolled just past the goal to the left.

Arango got a look in the 52nd minute but good defense from New York resulted in a corner kick.

Just a minute later, Danny Musovski set up Diego Luna in the box and the 19-year-old got his shot past the goalkeeper to record a brace.

RELATED: Diego Luna Scores Brace Against New York, Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead

Luquinhas attempted a shot to put New York on the board but MacMath made a diving save.

Arango came up hobbling after a collision in the 69th minute. He appeared to be laboring his right ankle. Arango stayed in the game for four minutes following the injury.

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

New York’s Frankie Amaya scored in the 80th minute to put the Red Bulls on the board.

Just a minute later, Savarino sent a strike from outside the box and found the bottom right corner.

The goal was Savarino’s sixth of the season.

RELATED: Jefferson Savarino Scores To Regain Two-Goal Lead Over New York

Five minutes of stoppage time was added.

Real Salt Lake improves to 4-4-4 at home with the 3-1 win over New York.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

