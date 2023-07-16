UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

How to beat the heat in triple digit temps

Jul 16, 2023, 9:36 AM

Brittany Tait's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As meteorologists forecasted temperatures to reach triple digits in the coming days, Utahns are flocking to splash pads and swimming pools to beat the heat.

“For being a stay-at-home mom, it’s just so fun to get out and be cool at the same time,” Kara Walker said as she held her baby Karson.  “He is just so into water right now, and I love that we can experience this together.”

Saturday was Walker’s second time at the brand-new Heritage Park Splash Pad off Redwood Road in South Jordan. It opened on July 1.

“There are different age groups that can come here.  There is a baby area where parents can sit down with their children – it’s just super family-friendly here,” Walker said.

Dozens of children ran through the water and said they were glad they could cool off at this new attraction.  When asked how hot it felt outside Blakeley Kenison told KSL TV, “120 degrees – I feel sweaty, so it’s really fun to play in the water.”

Other children had ideas of how to cool off when not at the splash pad.

“I like to have a water balloon fight, go swimming or pull the sprinklers underneath the trampoline,” Tenley Taylor said.

Rocky Mountain Power specialists suggest getting air conditioning units serviced and running the dishwasher and clothes dryer at night, so they are not heating up the house during the day.

In an effort to help those who don’t have access to air conditioning, Salt Lake County has dozens of cooling centers in places like senior centers, libraries and recreation centers.

James Combs with the Salvation Army said the Salt Lake City Corps has also opened a new relief location at 438 South 900 West.  This cooling center is open on days when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning.

“We want to provide for our friends who live on the streets or maybe those who don’t have access to cool water or a cool place to sit during these hot temperatures.  We have created a place they can go so they are safe and can cool down.  We want everyone to avoid that heat stroke that we so often see during the summer months,” James Combs said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Westbound traffic halted on I-84 in Morgan County. (Utah Department of Transportation)...

Michael Houck and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-84 in Weber Canyon

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed a fatal crash had halted both directions of traffic on Interstate 84 Saturday evening. 

1 day ago

The Rocky Mountain Power website showing how many people are without power. (Courtesy: Rocky Mounta...

Michael Houck

Over 1,000 South Jordan customers without power due to vehicle accident

Over 1,000 South Jordan customers are without power until midnight, according to Rocky Mountain Power. 

1 day ago

FILE (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)...

Michael Houck

Wildfire in Washington County threatens several buildings

Utah fire officials reported an uncontained wildfire that threatened several outbuildings on Saturday.

1 day ago

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Utah driver involved in fatal Idaho crash, police say

daho State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman and sent three juveniles to the hospital on Saturday morning.

1 day ago

An UTV owned by Bud Bruening, President of UTV Utah (Mark Less/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Utah UTV group warns owners of several side-by-side thefts

Utah UTV and side-by-side owners have reported increased vehicle thefts in the last few months. 

1 day ago

interior fire damage...

Cali Jackson

Fire destroys Spanish Fork gas station

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS responded to the Chevron Gas Station located at 3601 East Canyon Road around 12:03 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

How to beat the heat in triple digit temps