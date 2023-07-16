How to beat the heat in triple digit temps

SALT LAKE CITY — As meteorologists forecasted temperatures to reach triple digits in the coming days, Utahns are flocking to splash pads and swimming pools to beat the heat.

“For being a stay-at-home mom, it’s just so fun to get out and be cool at the same time,” Kara Walker said as she held her baby Karson. “He is just so into water right now, and I love that we can experience this together.”

Saturday was Walker’s second time at the brand-new Heritage Park Splash Pad off Redwood Road in South Jordan. It opened on July 1.

“There are different age groups that can come here. There is a baby area where parents can sit down with their children – it’s just super family-friendly here,” Walker said.

Have we mentioned it's going to be HOT today? As strong high pressure moves over Utah, temperatures will soar to daily record challenging levels and the extreme heat will continue into Monday. Here's what you can expect. #utwx pic.twitter.com/coNxoSVKpa — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 16, 2023

Dozens of children ran through the water and said they were glad they could cool off at this new attraction. When asked how hot it felt outside Blakeley Kenison told KSL TV, “120 degrees – I feel sweaty, so it’s really fun to play in the water.”

Other children had ideas of how to cool off when not at the splash pad.

“I like to have a water balloon fight, go swimming or pull the sprinklers underneath the trampoline,” Tenley Taylor said.

Rocky Mountain Power specialists suggest getting air conditioning units serviced and running the dishwasher and clothes dryer at night, so they are not heating up the house during the day.

In an effort to help those who don’t have access to air conditioning, Salt Lake County has dozens of cooling centers in places like senior centers, libraries and recreation centers.

James Combs with the Salvation Army said the Salt Lake City Corps has also opened a new relief location at 438 South 900 West. This cooling center is open on days when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning.

“We want to provide for our friends who live on the streets or maybe those who don’t have access to cool water or a cool place to sit during these hot temperatures. We have created a place they can go so they are safe and can cool down. We want everyone to avoid that heat stroke that we so often see during the summer months,” James Combs said.