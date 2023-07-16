UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Mission: Impossible’ debuts with $80M over five days, igniting box office but missing expectations

Jul 16, 2023, 11:11 AM

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Pt. 1....

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Hayley Atwell, left, and Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

(Paramount Pictures via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — After a globe-trotting publicity blitz by star Tom Cruise, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over the three-day weekend.

The Paramount Pictures debut was boosted by strong overseas sales of $155 million from 70 markets. But while a $235 million worldwide launch marked one of the best global openings of the year, “Dead Reckoning” couldn’t approach the high-speed velocity of last summer’s top film, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“Dead Reckoning Part One,” the seventh film in the 27-year-old series, had been forecast to better the franchise high of the previous installment, “Fallout,” which opened with $61 million domestically in 2018. Instead, it also fell short of the $57.8 million “Mission: Impossible II” debuted with in 2000.

That puts the film’s opening-weekend tally very close to the tepid launch of Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters with $82 million over five days and $60 million over the three-day weekend. Paramount and Skydance had higher hopes for the action extravaganza of “Dead Reckoning,” which cost $290 million to make, not counting marketing expenses.

Those costs were inflated, in part, by the pandemic. “Dead Reckoning,” directed by Christopher McQuarrie, was among the first major productions shut down by COVID-19. It was preparing to shoot in Italy in March 2020. When the film got back on track, McQuarrie and Cruise helped lead the industry-wide recovery back to film sets – albeit with some well-publicized friction over protocols along the way.

Still, “Dead Reckoning” was hailed as a high point in the franchise. Critics (96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and fans (an “A” CinemaScore) alike came away awed by the stunts and chases of the latest “Mission: Impossible” film. Though the coming competition of “Barbenheimer” — the much-anticipated debuts of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” — looms, “Mission: Impossible” should play well for weeks to come.

Cruise, the so-called savior of movie theaters last year, traveled tirelessly to again pump life back into a summer box office that’s been sluggish. After a splashy world premiere in Rome with a red carpet on the Spanish Steps, Cruise and McQuarrie toured through theaters in Atlanta, Miami, Toronto, and Washington D.C. in the days ahead of opening.

“Dead Reckoning” hit theaters at a crucial mid-summer period for Hollywood, and not just because of the SAG-AFTRA strike which began Thursday. “Mission: Impossible” launched a week before one of the biggest box-office showdowns of the year.

Though “Dead Reckoning” and “Oppenheimer” have vied for some of the same IMAX screens, each film has publicly endorsed the idea that a rising tide lifts all blockbusters. Cruise and McQuarrie in early July even bought opening-weekend tickets to both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and “Oppenheimer” filmmaker Christopher Nolan returned with their own gestures of support.

However, that trio of films performs over the next few weeks will do a lot to determine the fate of the summer box office.

No other new wide release challenged “Mission: Impossible” over the weekend. Second place went to Angel Studios’ faith-based political thriller “Sound of Freedom” which increased 37% in its second with $27 million. Jim Caveziel stars in the child trafficking drama.

Last week’s top film, “ Insidious: The Red Door ” slid to third with $13 million in its second weekend. “Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny” is dropping quickly with $12 million its third weekend, with a domestic total so far of $145.4 million.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

A treasure chest filled with $20,000 is pictured during a press conference in the Best Buy parking ...

Cary Schwanitz

Utah Treasure Hunt’s $25,000 is found

Someone has finally cracked the code for the $25,000 grand prize in Utah Treasure Hunt 2023.

15 hours ago

Call of Duty...

Associated Press

Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty video game series on the PlayStation console after the tech giant acquires video game maker Activision Blizzard.

15 hours ago

FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the...

Andrew Dalton and Leslie Ambriz

Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse

The union representing film and television actors says no deal has been reached with studios and streaming services and its leadership will vote on whether to strike later Thursday.

4 days ago

Some Amazon Prime Day deals will become more costly if not monitored....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Some Amazon Prime Day deals will become more costly if not monitored

The Amazon Prime deals have been fast and furious. Sure, people have been snatching up the usual robot vacuum and tablets, but they have also saved big on binge-watching.

5 days ago

Ray Epps, in the red Trump hat, center, gestures to others as people gather on the West Front of th...

Oliver Darcy, CNN

Arizona man targeted by Jan. 6 conspiracy theorists sues Fox News for defamation

An Arizona man that conspiracy theorists falsely claim led an FBI plot to orchestrate the January 6 insurrection, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Fox News accusing the right-wing channel and former host Tucker Carlson of defamation.

5 days ago

Bruce Hough...

Kaanita Iyer, CNN

Bruce Hough, father of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ siblings, qualifies for House GOP primary ballot in Utah

Bruce Hough, the father of two professional dancers who have been mainstays on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” has qualified for the Republican primary ballot in the special election for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, the lieutenant governor’s office said Wednesday.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

‘Mission: Impossible’ debuts with $80M over five days, igniting box office but missing expectations