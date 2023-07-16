KSLSPORTS FEED
How To Watch Utah Coaches And Players At Pac-12 Media Day
Jul 16, 2023, 3:12 PM
LAS VEGAS – Here is how you can watch and listen to the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day so you can stay caught up with all things Utah football.
The Pac-12 Media Day will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 21.
The day-long event will begin with opening remarks from Commissioner George Kliavkoff at 9 a.m. MDT.
Executive Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks and Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan will be available for questions along with Kliavkoff.
Coaches and players will start becoming available at 9:45 a.m. MDT.
How To Watch, Stream, Listen
The entirety of the one-day event will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.
Fans can also find content at the Pac-12 Insider, Pac-12.com, and the Pac-12 Now app.
KSL Sports LIVE
KSL 5 TV’s Jeremiah Jensen will be live on location at Resorts World Las Vegas keeping you updated on all the action.
- Channel 5
- Stream: KSL Sports app / KSLsports.com
KSL Sports Zone
The KSL Sports Zone will be live for the Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas.
Who to follow on social media at Pac-12 Football Media Day
- KSL Sports: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Threads | TikTok | YouTube
- Michelle Bodkin, Utes Insider: Instagram | Threads | Twitter
- Chandler Holt, KSL Sports Digital: Threads | Twitter
- Jeremiah Jensen, KSL 5 TV: Threads | Twitter
- Hans Olsen, KSL Sports Zone/Radio Analyst: Instagram | Threads | Twitter
- Patrick Kinahan, Radio Host: Twitter
- Jake Scott, Radio Host: Twitter
- Scott Mitchell, Radio Host: Twitter | Instagram
Attendees at Pac-12 Media Day
🔜 2023 #Pac12FB Media Day
Here are the 24 student-athletes that we’ll see in @Vegas next week!
RELATED: Pac-12 Announces 2023 Media Day Attendees
