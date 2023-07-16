UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah Coaches And Players At Pac-12 Media Day

Jul 16, 2023, 3:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Here is how you can watch and listen to the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day so you can stay caught up with all things Utah football.

The Pac-12 Media Day will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 21.

The day-long event will begin with opening remarks from Commissioner George Kliavkoff at 9 a.m. MDT.

Executive Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks and Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan will be available for questions along with Kliavkoff.

Coaches and players will start becoming available at 9:45 a.m. MDT.

How To Watch, Stream, Listen

The entirety of the one-day event will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Fans can also find content at the Pac-12 InsiderPac-12.com, and the Pac-12 Now app.

KSL Sports LIVE

KSL 5 TV’s Jeremiah Jensen will be live on location at Resorts World Las Vegas keeping you updated on all the action.

  • Channel 5
  • Stream: KSL Sports app / KSLsports.com

KSL Sports Zone

The KSL Sports Zone will be live for the Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas.

Who to follow on social media at Pac-12 Football Media Day

Attendees at Pac-12 Media Day

RELATED: Pac-12 Announces 2023 Media Day Attendees

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stephen Curry Makes Hole-In-One, Leads American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a hole-in-one Saturday in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU QB Steve Young Explains Why He Golfs With His Non-Dominant Hand

In a recent interview with 49ers Talk on NBC Sports, former left-handed BYU QB Steve Young explained why he golfs with his right hand.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Luna Scores Brace In Real Salt Lake Win Over New York

Real Salt Lake beat the New York Red Bulls, 3-1, in the club's first meeting in over three years. Diego Luna scored a brace.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jefferson Savarino Scores To Regain Two-Goal Lead Over New York

Exactly one minute after the New York Red Bulls scored their first goal of the match, Jefferson Savarino answered.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Scores Brace Against New York, Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead

Diego Luna scored his second goal of the night to give Real Salt Lake a 2-0 lead over the New York Red Bulls.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Gives RSL Lead Just Minutes After Kickoff

Diego Luna opened up Real Salt Lake's match against New York with a bang, finding the back of the net in just two minutes.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

How To Watch Utah Coaches And Players At Pac-12 Media Day