How To Watch Utah Coaches And Players At Pac-12 Media Day

LAS VEGAS – Here is how you can watch and listen to the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day so you can stay caught up with all things Utah football.

The Pac-12 Media Day will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 21.

The day-long event will begin with opening remarks from Commissioner George Kliavkoff at 9 a.m. MDT.

Executive Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks and Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan will be available for questions along with Kliavkoff.

Coaches and players will start becoming available at 9:45 a.m. MDT.

How To Watch, Stream, Listen

The entirety of the one-day event will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Fans can also find content at the Pac-12 Insider, Pac-12.com, and the Pac-12 Now app.

KSL Sports LIVE

KSL 5 TV’s Jeremiah Jensen will be live on location at Resorts World Las Vegas keeping you updated on all the action.

Channel 5

Stream: KSL Sports app / KSLsports.com

KSL Sports Zone

The KSL Sports Zone will be live for the Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas.

Who to follow on social media at Pac-12 Football Media Day

KSL Sports: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Threads | TikTok | YouTube Michelle Bodkin, Utes Insider: Instagram | Threads | Twitter Chandler Holt, KSL Sports Digital: Threads | Twitter Jeremiah Jensen, KSL 5 TV: Threads | Twitter Hans Olsen, KSL Sports Zone/Radio Analyst: Instagram | Threads | Twitter Patrick Kinahan, Radio Host: Twitter Jake Scott, Radio Host: Twitter Scott Mitchell, Radio Host: Twitter | Instagram



Attendees at Pac-12 Media Day

