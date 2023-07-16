Pedestrian fatally struck by car on I-15

MILLCREEK, Utah — A man was killed after a car hit him while he was on the freeway early Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl Quincy Breuer told KSL TV that the man entered Interstate 15 near 3800 South at approximately 12:38 a.m.

“The pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle and sustained fatal injuries,” Breuer said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in this accident.

Police are investigating why the man was on the interstate and what led to this accident.