Former BYU QB Steve Young Explains Why He Golfs With His Non-Dominant Hand

SALT LAKE CITY – In a recent interview with 49ers Talk on NBC Sports, former left-handed BYU QB Steve Young explained why he golfs with his right hand.

Young was attending the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Wonder why Steve Young is golfing right-handed at the @ACChampionship? The legendary 49ers lefty QB explained to @MaioccoNBCS, and now it all makes sense. Read more » https://t.co/YW8ZYvRVpD pic.twitter.com/1sqs1WGcUe — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 15, 2023

“When I was growing up, I didn’t play a lot of golf,” Young said. “I caddied some. I fooled around and (Young’s father) had righty clubs. I didn’t have the money, nor the interest, at the time to special order lefty clubs. I just learned to play righty.”

Young lived in Salt Lake City until the age of 8 when his family moved to Greenwich, Connecticut.

Young currently sits at 73rd in the celebrity golf tournament.

Lots of cheers for Steve Young @ACChampionship 👏 pic.twitter.com/IflqQD4PGF — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 15, 2023

About Steve Young

After a standout career at Greenwich High School, Young was a star quarterback at BYU from 1981-83. During his time with the Cougars, Young won the Davey O’Brien Award, Sammy Baugh Trophy, and was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

He finished his college career with 7,733 passing yards and 56 touchdowns with a 65.2 completion rate. He also ran the ball for 1,084 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Steve Young was such an incredible scrambler. @49ers pic.twitter.com/iZdAMcO5Jr — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) April 2, 2019

During the 1984 USFL Draft, Young was selected with the No. 11 overall pick by the Los Angeles Express. He played for the Express until 1985. In 1985, Young moved to the NFL and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was with the Bucs until 1986. In 1987, the Buccaneers traded the former BYU star to the San Francisco 49ers.

After serving as Joe Montana’s backup, Young became the Niners’ starting quarterback and led the team to three Super Bowl championships before retiring in 1999. He finished his career with three Super Bowl rings, a Super Bowl MVP award, and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

