UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former BYU QB Steve Young Explains Why He Golfs With His Non-Dominant Hand

Jul 16, 2023, 3:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In a recent interview with 49ers Talk on NBC Sports, former left-handed BYU QB Steve Young explained why he golfs with his right hand.

Young was attending the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t play a lot of golf,” Young said. “I caddied some. I fooled around and (Young’s father) had righty clubs. I didn’t have the money, nor the interest, at the time to special order lefty clubs. I just learned to play righty.”

Young lived in Salt Lake City until the age of 8 when his family moved to Greenwich, Connecticut.

Young currently sits at 73rd in the celebrity golf tournament.

About Steve Young

After a standout career at Greenwich High School, Young was a star quarterback at BYU from 1981-83. During his time with the Cougars, Young won the Davey O’Brien Award, Sammy Baugh Trophy, and was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

He finished his college career with 7,733 passing yards and 56 touchdowns with a 65.2 completion rate. He also ran the ball for 1,084 yards and 18 touchdowns.

During the 1984 USFL Draft, Young was selected with the No. 11 overall pick by the Los Angeles Express. He played for the Express until 1985. In 1985, Young moved to the NFL and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was with the Bucs until 1986. In 1987, the Buccaneers traded the former BYU star to the San Francisco 49ers.

After serving as Joe Montana’s backup, Young became the Niners’ starting quarterback and led the team to three Super Bowl championships before retiring in 1999. He finished his career with three Super Bowl rings, a Super Bowl MVP award, and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stephen Curry Makes Hole-In-One, Leads American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a hole-in-one Saturday in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Coaches And Players At Pac-12 Media Day

Here is how you can watch and listen to the Pac-12 Media Day so you can stay caught up with all things Utah football.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Luna Scores Brace In Real Salt Lake Win Over New York

Real Salt Lake beat the New York Red Bulls, 3-1, in the club's first meeting in over three years. Diego Luna scored a brace.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jefferson Savarino Scores To Regain Two-Goal Lead Over New York

Exactly one minute after the New York Red Bulls scored their first goal of the match, Jefferson Savarino answered.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Scores Brace Against New York, Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead

Diego Luna scored his second goal of the night to give Real Salt Lake a 2-0 lead over the New York Red Bulls.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Gives RSL Lead Just Minutes After Kickoff

Diego Luna opened up Real Salt Lake's match against New York with a bang, finding the back of the net in just two minutes.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Former BYU QB Steve Young Explains Why He Golfs With His Non-Dominant Hand