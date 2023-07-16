UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Stephen Curry Makes Hole-In-One, Leads American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament

Jul 16, 2023, 3:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made a hole-in-one Saturday in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Fans roared as Curry hit the shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line.

“That was wild,” Curry said. “It was good contact, right at the stick, but even if you’re painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in. I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of black out.”

The eight-point ace helped Curry maintain the lead in the modified Stableford event, three points ahead of Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former tennis player Mardy Fish. Players also receive a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and are deducted two points for double bogey or worse.

Curry had 50 points after his 23-point round. Fish, the 2020 winner, had a 29-point day. Pavelski scored 24 points.

Curry had his second career hole-in-one and the fifth in tournament history.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

“You see it land, and it just disappears,” Pavelski said. “It was pretty cool. We were trying to get to Steph. He just kind of spins out of it and takes off. He’s got some good speed on him.”

Three-time winner Mark Mulder and 63-year-old actor Jack Wagner, a two-time winner, were tied for fourth with 38 points.

Former LPGA Tour great Annika Sorenstam was tied for eighth with 34 points.

RELATED STORIES

Defending champion Tony Romo, also the 2018 and 2019 champion, was tied for 12th with 32 points. Aaron Rodgers also had 32, while Pat Mahomes was 57th with a point. Charles Barkley was 81st in the 93-player field at minus-23.

Want more coverage of teh American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU QB Steve Young Explains Why He Golfs With His Non-Dominant Hand

In a recent interview with 49ers Talk on NBC Sports, former left-handed BYU QB Steve Young explained why he golfs with his right hand.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Coaches And Players At Pac-12 Media Day

Here is how you can watch and listen to the Pac-12 Media Day so you can stay caught up with all things Utah football.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Luna Scores Brace In Real Salt Lake Win Over New York

Real Salt Lake beat the New York Red Bulls, 3-1, in the club's first meeting in over three years. Diego Luna scored a brace.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jefferson Savarino Scores To Regain Two-Goal Lead Over New York

Exactly one minute after the New York Red Bulls scored their first goal of the match, Jefferson Savarino answered.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Scores Brace Against New York, Doubles Real Salt Lake Lead

Diego Luna scored his second goal of the night to give Real Salt Lake a 2-0 lead over the New York Red Bulls.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Gives RSL Lead Just Minutes After Kickoff

Diego Luna opened up Real Salt Lake's match against New York with a bang, finding the back of the net in just two minutes.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Stephen Curry Makes Hole-In-One, Leads American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament