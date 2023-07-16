Jazz Summer League Semifinals Run Ends Against Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz summer league run came to an end with a 115-101 loss to the Houston Rockets in the Las Vegas semifinals.

The shorthanded Jazz kept the game close through the first quarter, but the more talented Rockets roster steadily pulled away throughout the second half.

Keshawn Justice, Micah Potter, and Colbey Ross each scored 20 for the Jazz in the loss.

Jazz Down Several Star Players In Semifinals Loss

The lineup that fell to the Rockets did not reflect the same roster that earned the Jazz a trip to the semifinals over the first week of summer league.

Already playing without first round picks Taylor Hendricks (hamstring) and Brice Sensabaugh (knee), both of whom failed to take the floor at any point during summer league, the Jazz sat Ochai Agbaji (back), Keyonte George (ankle), Luka Samanic (back), and Johnny Juzang (quad) for Sunday’s final game.

Jazz Injury Report OUT – Ochai Agbaji (Back Tightness) OUT – Keyonte George (Right Ankle Sprain) OUT – Taylor Hendricks (Right Hamstring Strain) OUT – Johnny Juzang (Left Quad) OUT – Brice Sensabaugh (Left Knee Surgery) QUESTIONABLE – Luka Šamanić (Upper Back Tightness) — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) July 16, 2023

Save Hendricks and Sensabaugh, Agbaji, George, Samanic, and Juzang all had strong summer league showings before ending the week prematurely.

Though Agbaji struggled to play with the ball in his hands, he was stellar in his traditional role off the ball as a 3-and-d wing.

The guard looked more athletic entering his second summer as an NBA player and continued to show promise as an on-ball defender and spot-up three-point shooter.

George was the star of summer league for the Jazz looking like a draft night steal over his first five appearances averaging 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three before turning his ankle in the sixth game.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Samanic showed off his improved three-point shooting knick down 36 percent of his 6.3 attempts to pair with his NBA size and athleticism.

Juzang was the Jazz’s best shooter in summer league knocking down an impressive 52 percent of his 5.8 attempts per game. No players in Las Vegas made more threes at a higher rate than Juzang over the last 10 days.

There’s plenty of time left in the summer for the Jazz to improve their roster, but both Samanic and Juzang showed they’re worthy of camp invites during their time in summer league.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops