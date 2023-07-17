UTAH FIREWATCH
Record heat buckles roads in Salt Lake City

Jul 16, 2023, 8:17 PM | Updated: 8:17 pm

UDOT crews beginning work on the Redwood Road and North Temple road buckling. (Jeffrey Dahdah/KSL T...

UDOT crews beginning work on the Redwood Road and North Temple road buckling. (Jeffrey Dahdah/KSL TV)

(Jeffrey Dahdah/KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A heat record was broken for July 16 as roads buckled because of the triple-digit heat.

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City reported that temperatures reached 106 degrees breaking the previous daily record, which was 103 degrees. The all-time record for Salt Lake City is 107 degrees.

Because of the heat, Utah’s Department of Transportation reported multiple roads that buckled across the state, including the intersection of Redwood Road and North Temple.

UDOT crews told KSL TV that the intersection will be closed for the rest of the day and reopen midday Monday.

UDOT also reported road buckling on Interstate 15 at 2900 S and Highway 89 in Layton.

UDOT crews beginning work on the Redwood Road and North Temple road buckling. (Jeffrey Dahdah/KSL TV)

However, roads weren’t the only resource possibly damaged by the heat wave, as Rocky Mountain Power reported over 1,500 customers without power in the Salt Lake Valley. Most outages are in Draper, with a restoration estimate of midnight.

The St. George Police Department confirmed power outages at 5:45 p.m. but did not say the cause or estimated restoration time.

