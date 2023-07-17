GUN VIOLENCE
Three teens in custody after shooting another teen in leg, police say
Jul 16, 2023, 9:50 PM | Updated: 9:56 pm
(Jeffrey Dahdah/KSL TV)
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A fight involving a group of teens resulted in one shot in the leg Sunday evening.
West Valley City police Sgt. Andrew Steinbrecher told KSL TV that a 15-year-old boy was shot by a gun in the area of 3500 South Constitution Blvd at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Steinbrecher said witnesses reported three other teens were involved in the shooting. Police found them and placed them into custody without further issue.
Steinbrecher said the 15-year-old’s injuries were life-threatening, but he is expected to survive and was sent to a local hospital.
Police believe the suspects and the victim know each other and suspect a fight broke out between them, resulting in the shooting.