Three teens in custody after shooting another teen in leg, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A fight involving a group of teens resulted in one shot in the leg Sunday evening.

West Valley City police Sgt. Andrew Steinbrecher told KSL TV that a 15-year-old boy was shot by a gun in the area of 3500 South Constitution Blvd at approximately 8:30 p.m.



Steinbrecher said witnesses reported three other teens were involved in the shooting. Police found them and placed them into custody without further issue.

Steinbrecher said the 15-year-old’s injuries were life-threatening, but he is expected to survive and was sent to a local hospital.

Police believe the suspects and the victim know each other and suspect a fight broke out between them, resulting in the shooting.