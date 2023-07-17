Town to Town: Flaming Gorge and Manila

MANILA, Utah — Jump on Interstate 80 and head east for three hours, and you’ll hit Flaming Gorge. Whether it’s fishing, boating or just wanting to see more of the great outdoors – this spot on the Utah-Wyoming border has it all to offer. With Utah’s record snowpack this year, the reservoir is seeing higher levels than in years past. Casey Scott gives you a sneak peek of all the places to see, and things to do if you head to Flaming Gorge as he goes Town to Town across the Beehive State.

