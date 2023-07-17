WORLD NEWS
Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach in Scotland
Jul 17, 2023, 9:27 AM
(Cristina McAvoy/BDMLR)
Russia has halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed people into poverty.
11 hours ago
South Korean rescuers have pulled nine bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles were trapped in muddy water.
1 day ago
A Utah family living in Costa Rica said their life has been forever changed after their 13-month-old drowned and was brought back to life by the quick actions of his mother.
3 days ago
After decades of banishment from mainstream wardrobes, one of fashion’s most controversial swimwear garments — the men’s swimming brief — is making a tentative return across the globe.
4 days ago
The U.N. delivered grim news on global food security Wednesday: 2.4 billion people didn’t have constant access to food last year, as many as 783 million faced hunger, and 148 million children suffered from stunted growth.
5 days ago
NATO opened its summit Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance.
6 days ago
