#Jazz50: Vote For The 50 Best Players In Utah Jazz History

Jul 17, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – In honor of the Utah Jazz 50th anniversary season, Jake and Ben are counting down the 50 best Utah Jazz players of all time.

Every weekday at 11:30 Jake and Ben will announce a player on the list, beginning with #50 and announcing #1 on the day of the team’s first game of the season.

The list will be determined by votes from members of the local media and a fan vote. Fill out your list below.

There are more than 50 names listed, it’s up to you to pick YOUR top 50.

Make sure to subscribe to the Jake & Ben podcast feed for your sports fix and follow them both on social media.

#Jazz50: 50 Best Utah Jazz Players – Fan Vote

Create your own user feedback survey

