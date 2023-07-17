Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 7/17/23)

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s Pac-12 Media Day week which means we are getting closer and closer to the 2023 Utah football season and the Utes Bulletin gets football heavy once again.

In this week’s Utes Bulletin, you’ll find exactly that. We’ll recap all of the Utah football breakdowns, 60 in 60, recruiting, a new Crimson Corner episode and general Pac-12 news ahead of Media Day. We also will give you some guidance on who and where to look for information on July 21 when Pac-12 Media Day takes place in Las Vegas.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about Utah Athletics for the week of 7/17/23.

Preparing For Pac-12 Media Day

First things first, we want to make sure you’re armed and ready for Utah football to ascend Pac-12 Media Day on Friday.

Who To Follow

We will have a full team down in Las Vegas giving you coverage of everything Pac-12 Media Day. If you haven’t already, please follow our brand accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Threads for in-the-moment commentary and information. Also make sure you keep your eyes on our website all day long as articles and interviews post.

Talked lots of BYU Football today on the Saturday Show, but still #GoUtes Thanks to everyone who listened and totally pumped for next week at Pac-12 Media Day with the #Utes! pic.twitter.com/OjN3aNkvid — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) July 15, 2023

We will also have a slew of personalities in town capturing moments, doing interviews, and posting on social media throughout the day that you can find on various social media platforms:

Michelle Bodkin, Utah Utes Insider for KSL Sports

Chandler Holt, Digital Sports Producer

Scott Mitchell, co-host of Unrivaled on KSL Sports Zone

Scott Gerrard, co-host of Hans & Scotty on KSL Sports Zone

Hans Olsen, co-host of Hans & Scotty on KSL Sports Zone

Patrick Kinahan, co-host of DJ & PK on KSL Sports Zone

Jeremiah Jensen, Sports Anchor for KSL TV 5

Sam Farnsworth, Sports Anchor for KSL TV 5

Matt Glade, TV Producer for KSL TV 5

Articles To Prep Yourself For Pac-12 Media Day

This list will grow as the week goes on and Media Day takes place.

Utah Football

Utah football will be back in our lives before we know it and that of course starts with Pac-12 Media Day. Here is the latest news on the 2023 Utes and some reviews and breakdowns as we inch closer to the college football season.

2024 Utah Football Recruiting

Utah picked up the commitment of a four-star wide receiver out of Las Vegas last week, along with a three-star linebacker out of SoCal.

You can get the full rundown of how Utah football’s 2024 recruiting class is shaping up with our recruiting tracker that is updated as new movement occurs.

Thank you to all that helped me along this journey. Although it wasn’t easy I thank god for blessing me with these opportunities and many more to come. With that being said I’d like to announce that I am fully committed to the University of Utah #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/EPHsFZcgkH — Ashtin “KANA’I” kekahuna-lopes (@AshtinLopes) July 15, 2023

60 In 60 Utes

Utah had two more guys come up in Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 poll last week.

Preseason Award Utes

Utah football’s head coach Kyle Whittingham was named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list and let’s just say he is in good company. Whittingham is the only head coach from the Pac-12 on the watch list which not only takes into account how good a coach is on the field, but off of it as well with academics and graduation of players.

Our Utah Man 🙌 Coach Whittingham has been named to the Dodd Trophy’s preseason watchlist! @thedoddtrophy | @UtahCoachWhitt https://t.co/MEuBXGh5CY pic.twitter.com/PaCR9DaLvA — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) July 13, 2023

Reviewing The Utah Utes, Their Opponents

Last week, in our countdown to the 2023 football season that reviews the biggest plays in each of Utah football’s 14 games from 2022, we hit on maybe the biggest play of the entire season.

It will be a long time before anyone forgets the night that quarterback Cam Rising plowed through a sea of Trojans for the two-point conversion and win on the night the Utes honored teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe with hand painted helmets. Chills.

Additionally, last week we took a look at two more position groups for the Utes in 2023 in our countdown to fall camp.

All eyes will be on the wide receivers this year with a new coach and continued effort to push the group forward to be more of a factor in an already dynamic offense.

On the other side of the ball we look at the cornerback group which appears to be “business as usual” despite Clark Phillips III moving on to the NFL.

Finally, we broke down the second to last opponent on Utah football’s 2023 schedule in our countdown to Pac-12 Media Day in the Arizona Wildcats.

Pro Utes

Former Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd continues to impress on and off the field in Jacksonville. The first-round pick held a football camp for kids on a military base in Georgia. Both of Lloyds parents served in the U.S. Military making the event heartfelt, and meaningful.

Jaguars 2022 first-round pick Devin Lloyd is a really, really good dude. Lloyd, who grew in a military household, holds a free youth football camp at Fort Stewart. Full story: https://t.co/vqI4zcGamH pic.twitter.com/LHoYVnGaOZ — Chad Maxwell (@ChadMaxwellTV) July 10, 2023

Social Media Utes

Last Friday, Utah football revealed they spent time with the Red Rocks learning how to do gymnastics and it might be one of the best things you see today if you missed it last week. There have also been hints the gymnasts will be suiting up soon and learning football from the boys. We can’t wait.

Crimson Corner

The latest episode of Crimson Corner takes it back to the 1970’s with former player and coach Steve F. Hallsey.

Hallsey dives into how much the Utah football program has changed since he played and coached, something he shares in common with Brian Johnson, how former BYU and San Francisco 49er quarterback Steve Young shaped his career trajectory, and his experience helping to coach the Athletes For Life camp on the Ute Reservation.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @bodkinkslsports