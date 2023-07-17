UTAH FIREWATCH
Former Ute C.J. Cron Hits Grand Slam For Colorado Rockies

Jul 17, 2023

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Bases are loaded and C.J.’s at bat. Former Utah baseball star and current Colorado Rocky, C.J. Cron hit a grand slam on Sunday, July 16.

Cron’s grand slam took place in the bottom of the eighth inning against the New York Yankees to give the Rockies a 5-3 lead. Colorado would go on to win that game 7-8 and improve their record to 36-57.

Cron is in his third season with the Rockies after being drafted by the Anaheim Angels in 2014. Cron has also had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, and Detroit Tigers.

Utes X Grand Slams

Cron isn’t the only Ute current or former to hit the ball out of the park in 2023 with bases loaded.

Utah softball’s Julia Jimenez cleaned the field in the Utes’ second game against San Diego State for the Women’s NCAA Softball Tournament earlier in the year. Jimenez’s homerun also resulted in a win for her team, 10-1 and ultimately helped propel Utah to the World Series in Oklahoma City.

The Utes & The Colorado Rockies

The Utes and the Colorado Rockies have had a good thing going as of late.

Last summer, Cron gave Utah baseball a significant gift to help the program continue its future growth. Cron became the program’s first-ever first-round MLB draft pick in 2011 and has regularly shown his support since.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be able to give back to the University of Utah baseball program,” Cron said last summer. “Both the University and baseball program hold a special place in my heart. I would not be the person or ball player I am today without the unwavering support from everyone I crossed paths with at Utah. I will forever be a Ute!”

Additionally, Colorado Rockies owner Charlie Monfort sits on the board of the Utes’ newly launched NIL effort, the Crimson Collective.

“Being in sports business now, hopefully I can add some sort of thoughts and some things that could help with our collective moving forward,” Monfort said at the launch of the collective earlier this year. “More importantly, it’s just my way of staying engaged at the U. It’s the way of the world in college sports now and we’ve got to do it the ‘Utah way’. Do it the right way and do it in a successful way.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast and The Saturday Show on The KSL Sports Zone.

