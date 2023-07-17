Utah Athletics Announces Fan Fest Date, Time

SALT LAKE CITY – With Pac-12 Media Day taking place this week, not only does it signify the start of football season, but the start of college sports in general.

Utah Athletics took note, announcing Monday morning the return of their popular preseason event, Fan Fest, giving rabid Ute fans a date and time to mark on their calendars. It all goes down Saturday, August 19 from 6-8 p.m. MT and is free to the public.

Fan Fest has long been a marker for the start of the Utah Athletic competitive calendar, bringing together their athletes, coaches, and fans for a night of fun before things get serious.

2023-24 Utah Fan Fest Activities

Additionally, fans can purchase gear at open Red Zone locations as well as indulge in eats with food trucks on the premises.

Fans can park in the west lot at Rice-Eccles Stadium and enter through gates A and D.

Check Out Utah Volleyball Beforehand

Utah volleyball will be hosting Colorado State in an exhibition game the same day up at the Huntsman Center and fans are encouraged to drop by and show support on their way to Fan Fest at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

