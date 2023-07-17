UTAH FIREWATCH
LOCAL NEWS

Utah swelters in dangerous temperatures; advisories issued for much of the Beehive State

Jul 17, 2023, 2:21 PM | Updated: 4:10 pm

Map showing extreme temperatures in Utah...

Heat warnings for Utah on July 17, 2023. (NWS SLC)

(NWS SLC)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of Utah is under heat alerts from the National Weather Service as the state — and much of the U.S. — bakes under extreme temperatures.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” NWS Salt Lake City said in what it labeled as an urgent message.

While the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories, the same has been done for portions of Oregon, Washington, Nevada, California, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida.

Meanwhile in Utah, three separate excessive heat warnings have been issued Monday. In southern Utah, dangerously hot temperatures could reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit — or 46.1 Celsius.

Capitol Reef National Park and vicinity has warnings for temperatures up to 104 F (40 C) the same possible highs as the northern, more populated regions of Salt Lake, Tooele, Rush and Utah valleys and mountains. The heat advisory is for portions of central, northern, southern and southwest Utah and, like the warning, is in effect through 9 p.m. Monday.

heat graphic for Utah

(NWS SLC)

As part of its heat advisory, NWS Salt Lake City said hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. It advised checking on relatives and neighbors as well as taking personal precautions of drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms and staying out of the sun.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” NWS said.

Europe is baking too, with a chance to hit the highest temperature ever recorded on the continent.

Locally NWS advised the following:

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The following locations are part of the urgent excessive heat warning:

  • Lower Washington County
  • Zion National Park
  • GlenCanyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell
  • Capitol Reef National Park and vicinity
  • Great Salt Lake desert and mountains
  • Tooele and Rush valleys
  • Northern Wasatch Front
  • Salt Lake Valley
  • Utah Valley

The following locations are part of the heat advisary:

Eastern Box Elder County-Western Uinta Basin, Western Millard and Juab Counties, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Sanpete Valley-Sevier Valley-Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Southwest Utah, Western Canyonlands including the cities of Brigham City, Snowville, Duchesne, Roosevelt, Delta, Little Sahara, Nephi, Scipio, Fillmore, Manti, Ephraim, Mt Pleasant, Richfield, Salina, Price, Castle Dale, Emery, Green River, Goblin Valley, Beaver, Cedar City, Milford, and Hanksville.

For more information visit weather.gov/slc/

