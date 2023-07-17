UTAH FIREWATCH
Keyonte George Named To Summer League First Team

Jul 17, 2023, 1:38 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookie Keyonte George has been named to the Las Vegas Summer League first team.

The guard was the only Jazz first round pick to suit up during summer league as both Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh were sidelined with injuries.

George appeared in two full games for the Jazz before suffering a right ankle sprain that kept him out of the team’s final two games.

George Shined At Vegas Summer League

George was a breakout star in both the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues averaging 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three in five previous appearances.

After going 1-2 in the Jazz summer league games in Utah, George led the roster to a perfect 2-0 record in Las Vegas.

The guard averaged 21.7 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in three games in Las Vegas, despite leaving the third game before halftime with an injury.

Merrill Named To Vegas Summer League First Team

George was joined by four other standouts on the Las Vegas Summer League first team.

Former Utah State standout Sam Merrill also earned first team honors averaging 18.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in four appearances with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Denver Nuggets rookie Hunter Tyson, Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson, and Houston Rockets wing Cam Whitmore were also named to the Las Vegas Summer League first team.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

