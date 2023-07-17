60 in 60: #34 Utah’s Connor O’Toole (Defensive End)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #34 is Utah’s Connor O’Toole (DE).

Utah’s Connor O’Toole

O’Toole is a junior defensive end from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Coming out of high school, O’Toole was a three-star recruit and was rated the No. 1 recruit in the state of New Mexico.

At La Cueva High School, O’Toole made first-team all-state twice, was the Albuquerque Journal’s Metro Male Athlete of the Year in 2018-19, and led the Bears to a state championship as a Junior.

In 2021, O’Toole played in all 14 games as a wide receiver. He recorded one reception for five yards and made the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll.

O’Toole transitioned to defense in 2022 and made an instant impact. He posted 41 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, a pass breakup, and three QB hurries.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

