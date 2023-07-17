UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Coaches Will Be At Big 12 Rucker Park Event This Week

Jul 17, 2023, 1:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The men’s and women’s BYU basketball coaches will be at historic Rucker Park this week.

Mark Pope and Amber Whiting are participating in “Big 12 Hoops in the Park.” The event will occur on Tuesday, July 18, and will consist of youth clinics on the famed streetball court.

BYU basketball heading to Rucker Park

BYU is one of three programs that is bringing coaches from both the men’s and women’s programs. The others are Kansas State, who will bring women’s coach Jeff Mittie and men’s coach Jerome Tang. Plus, fellow Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati will have Wes Miller and Katrina Merriweather representing.

A total of 11 Big 12 basketball coaches will be at Rucker Park on Tuesday to run the youth clinics. Those coaches include Baylor’s Scott Drew, Jamie Dixon at TCU, and Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton on the men’s side.

“I look forward to representing the Big 12 in NYC,” said Mike Boynton, head men’s basketball coach at Oklahoma State and a Brooklyn native. “It’s an incredible opportunity for our conference to pour into a community with such a rich basketball tradition. I’m honored to be selected and can’t wait to see the type of impact we can have on the youth of my home city.”

RELATED STORIES

Representing the women’s coaches include Houston’s Ron Hughey and Texas Tech’s Krista Gerlich, along with Whiting, Mittie, and Merriweather.

Big 12 Hoops in the Park is in partnership with New York City Parks. Additional partners for Big 12 Hoops in the Park include Hard Rock Hotels, Gatorade, and WHOOP, who will provide fitness bands for each basketball coach. Following drills and clinic sessions, coaches will participate in a Q&A with participating youth. Big 12 Hoops in the Park will also feature live DJs, food trucks, and more.

Big 12 Alumni Games at Rucker Park next year?

When the Big 12 Conference announced the Rucker Park series last March, there was the possibility that summer exhibition games could take place between league foes in 2024.

Those plans have been shifted due to NCAA rulings to now creating alumni games, according to Yormark.

“The NCAA has put those summer exhibitions on pause. So I think we’ll be looking at an alumni game,” Yormark said last week. “But yeah, we want to continue to activate Rucker Park as a historic, great playground, and we need to be in that market.”

BYU is preparing for its first season in the Big 12 Conference. Last year, the men’s program finished 19-15 overall with no postseason. The women’s team was 16-17 overall, with a first-round WNIT exit in Amber Whiting’s first season as head coach.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #34 Utah’s Connor O’Toole (Defensive End)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #34 is Utah's Connor O’Toole (DE). Throughout the summer...

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Named To Summer League First Team

Utah Jazz rookie Keyonte George has been named to the Las Vegas Summer League first team despite playing in just three games.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Announces Fan Fest Date, Time

Utah Athletics announced the return of their popular preseason event, Fan Fest, giving rabid Ute fans a date to mark on their calendars.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Ranked: The Greatest Hot Streaks In Sports History

From individual runs to powerhouse teams and all-time records, here are some of the greatest hot streaks in sports history.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Q&A With BYU’s Tom Holmoe: Football Expectations, Nonconference Scheduling

ARLINGTON, Texas — BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe was a popular man at Big 12 Media Days last week. The 19th-year AD flew in with coach Kalani Sitake, BYU players, and his athletic department staff to AT&T Stadium on a private jet that was provided by a donor. KSL Sports spent some time with Holmoe and […]

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute C.J. Cron Hits Grand Slam For Colorado Rockies

Bases are loaded and C.J.'s at bat. Former Utah baseball star and current Colorado Rocky, C.J. Cron hit a grand slam on Sunday, July 16.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

BYU Basketball Coaches Will Be At Big 12 Rucker Park Event This Week