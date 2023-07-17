New York Jets Selected For Hard Knocks, Premieres August 8

NEW YORK – The New York Jets will serve as this year’s team on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson are expected to be focal points for the show.

The Jets on Hard Knocks 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/2fztSpMD9P — PFF (@PFF) July 12, 2023

Hard Knocks is an annual reality sports documentary series. Recent teams to be featured include the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, and Dallas Cowboys.

The show first aired in 2001, took a break from 2003 to 2006, and has aired every season since.

The Jets were last featured on Hard Knocks in the 2010 season. Head coach Rex Ryan had several memorable moments from the sixth season of the show.

The last time the Jets were on Hard Knocks? We got this iconic Rex Ryan speech. 😂#HardKnocks Training Camp with the @nyjets premieres August 8th on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/mfQarnrbLc — NFL (@NFL) July 17, 2023

There are multiple things to look out for in the 2023 show.

The young emerging defense, Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, newly acquired QB Aaron Rodgers, and former BYU standout Zach Wilson will likely receive plenty of screentime.

RELATED: What Aaron Rodgers To New York Jets Means For Zach Wilson

#HardKnocks Training Camp with the New York Jets premieres August 8th on @StreamOnMax. 📰: https://t.co/AWlx0hv5PT pic.twitter.com/XuaR8FNsxv — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 17, 2023

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

During Wilson’s rookie campaign last season, the former BYU standout missed four games because of a knee injury and threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 55.6 completion rate.

The former BYU star underwent surgery in August after suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener. He also suffered a knee injury last season as a rookie.

“In hindsight, it probably would’ve benefited [Zach Wilson] just to sit back and learn a little bit and watch a veteran and just kind of grow in this league.” – @nyjets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #TakeFlight #BYUFOOTBALLhttps://t.co/lQzJWNhMn1 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 5, 2023

Without Wilson, the Jets opened the 2022 season with a 1-2 record. After returning, the Jets posted a 5-2 record before Wilson was benched for the first time.

This season, Wilson has thrown for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 54.5 percent completion rate. He has a rating of 72.9 and a QBR of 37.1

During his two seasons in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He’s also run for 287 yards and five touchdowns.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.