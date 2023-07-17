UTAH FIREWATCH
RELIGION

Church announces groundbreaking for California and Texas temples

Jul 17, 2023, 4:44 PM

Artist's rendering of the Modesto California Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — Groundbreaking dates have been announced for temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California and Texas.

Church officials said ground will be broken for the Modesto California Temple on Oct. 7 and for the Fort Worth Texas Temple on Oct. 28.

The temples were announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022 and October 2021, respectively. Attendance at both groundbreaking ceremonies will be by invitation only.

Modesto California Temple

Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy and First Counselor in the North America West Area Presidency, will preside at the groundbreaking.

Church leaders announced the temple will be built on a 17.63-acre site nearby an existing meetinghouse located at 4300 Dale Road, Modesto, California.

Map showing location of the Modesto California Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Plans call for the temple to be a single-story of approximately 30,000 square feet.

There are 12 temples in California. Two other temples were announced for Bakersfield and San Jose by Church President Nelson during the April 2023 General Conference.

According to the Church newsroom, there are nearly 730,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 1,130 congregations in California.

Fort Worth Texas Temple

The Fort Worth Texas Temple will be built on a 9.37-acre site located north of Southwest Hulen Street and Greenridge Drive, Burleson, Texas.

Temple plans call for the temple to be a single-story of approximately 30,000 square feet.

Map showing the location of the Fort Worth Texas Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

There are four temples in Texas, with four other temples planned to be built, including the Fort Worth Temple. The other two planned temples are in Austin and Propser. The McAllen Texas Temple will be dedicated on Oct. 8 by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

According to the Church newsroom, Texas is home to over 378,000 members in nearly 750 congregations.

Elder Jose L. Alonso, General Authority Seventy and First Counselor in the North America Southwest Area Presidency, will speak at the event.

