CRIME

Convicted Utah felon indicted for gun possession

Jul 17, 2023, 4:49 PM

Police said they found a loaded handgun on Daniel Vigil, 62, of Hurricane, Utah. He is a convicted felon and therefore carrying a gun is felony.

KSLTV.com

HURRICANE, Utah — A Utah man, previously convicted of a felony, has been indicted by a southern Utah grand jury and charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to a press release from the U.S. Justice Department, Daniel Demetrio Vigil, 62, of Hurricane, was charged for carrying a loaded gun — forbidden for a convicted felon — when police were called to his home.

Officers responding to a 911 call said they found Vigil intoxicated, non-compliant with officers and in possession of a loaded gun. The DOJ press release states as officers cuffed Vigitl they retrieved a loaded revolver “which could have been easily discharged from Vigil’s back pocket.”

A judge ordered Vigil detained. The case is under investigation by the Washington County Drug Task Force with U.S. Attorney Brady Wilson prosecuting.

