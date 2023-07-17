UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: Washington State

Jul 17, 2023, 4:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – We are 7 weeks out from the Utes’ season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium and counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 to celebrate. Buckle up, because today’s focus is on the Washington State Cougars and it’s about to get weird.

While not every game went Utah’s way last season, they did enough to stamp their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas, go back-to-back as conference champions, and earn their second berth in a row to the “Grandaddy of them All”.

Many believe Utah has a good chance of three-peating in 2023 due to the talent returning and the coaches’ aggressive approach in the Transfer Portal to address a few deficiencies.  Fortunately, we are getting closer to the 2023 football season, but still have a way to go. In the meantime, let’s take a trip down memory lane, focusing on Utah’s odd battle in the Palouse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Bodkin (@bodkinkslsports)

An Important Third And Long Conversion

Needless to say, this was not a great game for the Utes squeaking away with a 21-17 victory over the Cougars after a BYE week and massive win over No. 7 USC nearly two weeks before that. This week had “trap game” written all over it and it lived up to that billing, but Utah did prevail.

In what was largely a defensive battle with starting quarterback Cam Rising out due to an injury sustained against the Trojans and backup Bryson Barnes in, Utah ground out nailbiter. 

There were a few brilliant moments in this game, Money Parks and Jaylen Dixon both had some monster receptions that kept the chains moving. Ja’Quinden Jackson, Jaylon Glover, and Dalton Kincaid all put points on the board. Van Fillinger and Jonah Elliss teamed up for a fumble and recovery.

However, none of those things matter if Barnes didn’t connect with Devaughn Vele on 3rd and nine with 2:59 left in the fourth quarter to keep the ball in Utah’s possession after WSU made it a four-point game. The Utes went on to grind the clock down and get out of dodge with a crazy dub in their pocket.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hard Rock Creates Cocktail Inspired By BYU’s Cosmo For Big 12 Event

Cosmo continues to level up in the Big 12.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Sign Center Omer Yurtseven To Two-Year Deal

The Utah Jazz have signed center Omer Yurtseven to a two-year deal the team announced with a partial guarantee in the first season.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New York Jets Selected For Hard Knocks, Premieres August 8

The New York Jets will serve as this year's team on Hard Knocks. Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson are expected to be focal points for the show.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Coaches Will Be At Big 12 Rucker Park Event This Week

BYU coaches Mark Pope and Amber Whiting are off to the Big Apple.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #34 Utah’s Connor O’Toole (Defensive End)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #34 is Utah's Connor O’Toole (DE). Throughout the summer...

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Named To Summer League First Team

Utah Jazz rookie Keyonte George has been named to the Las Vegas Summer League first team despite playing in just three games.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: Washington State