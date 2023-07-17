UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff

Jul 17, 2023, 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm

people on strike holding signs...

Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Solidarity and stamina were picket-line themes Monday as hot summer standoff with studios.

Picketers emphasized unity between writers, who have been on the lines for more than two months, and performers, who are only on Day 2 of striking — as well as camaraderie between highly paid actors and those with spare screen credits who struggle to scrape by.

Kevin Bacon, who was among the famous faces picketing among unknowns outside Viacom headquarters in New York, said his presence was about “seeing people out here and being aware that not all actors are super high paid actors, that they are working class people who are trying to make a living.”

One such working actor, Whitney Morgan Cox, who has appeared on the CBS series “Criminal Minds,” said it was “powerful” to see writers and actors come together who don’t often work simultaneously in production.

“I don’t think people necessarily realize the energy that writers and actors have,” Cox said outside Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, “and the stamina, and our ability to commit, that’s all our entire job is about is just committing to something and following through. So it’s been a really beautiful sense of community.”

Leaders of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists start striking the following day, joining the Writers Guild of America, who walked out on May 2.

“It’s been amazing to be out here now that we have the second wind of SAG members coming,” said Paul Scheer, who was already striking as a writer, and is now doing the same as an actor, outside Netflix headquarters in Hollywood. “I’m on strike two times, which means I have to walk double the steps, which is hard, but I’m willing to do it.”

On Monday temperatures were in the high 80s in New York, and well above 90 degrees F (32 C) in parts of Los Angeles, where some afternoon pickets were called off because of the extreme heat.

A union rally was planned for later in the day in Atlanta, where many productions have moved in recent years because of tax breaks and other lower costs.

The issue also came up in Washington, when White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a question during Monday’s briefing about whether the Biden administration supports the aims of striking entertainment workers.

“The president believes all workers, including the writers, including the actors, they deserve fair pay. And they deserve fair benefits,” Jean-Pierre said. “We sincerely hope that both actors and writers strikes get resolved, and that the parties come together and have a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible.”

While actors and writers also emphasized the need to reach a deal, few believed any such agreement would be coming soon, given the vast distance between the unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents studios, streamers and production companies in negotiations that are currently neither happening nor planned.

Key issues for both unions include residual payments, which have been nearly wiped out by the switch to the streaming system, and the unpaid use of their work and likeness by artificial intelligence avatars.

The AMPTP said it has offered fair terms on those and other issues.

“These things are things that I personally can negotiate for,” Bacon said. “But I’m here for the working class, middle class part of our union who needs these basic provisions in the basic contract.”

Associated Press Writers John Carucci in New York, Zeke Miller in Washington, Krysta Fauria in Los Angeles, and Leslie Ambriz in Burbank, California contributed.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Individuals participate in a "Dark Sky" event at East Canyon State Park in 2022 as part of Latino C...

Sydnee Gonzalez, KSL.com

Utah events to celebrate Latino Conservation Week

Latino Conservation Week, which is July 15-23, celebrates Latinos' contributions to environmental protection.

2 days ago

The contents of a small trunk that Chelsea Gotta of Iowa, found it in the mountains east of Bountif...

Cary Schwanitz and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Utah Treasure Hunt’s $25,000 is found

Someone has finally cracked the code for the $25,000 grand prize in Utah Treasure Hunt 2023.

2 days ago

Call of Duty...

Associated Press

Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty video game series on the PlayStation console after the tech giant acquires video game maker Activision Blizzard.

2 days ago

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Pt. 1....

Associated Press

‘Mission: Impossible’ debuts with $80M over five days, igniting box office but missing expectations

After a globe-trotting publicity blitz by star Tom Cruise, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over the three-day weekend.

2 days ago

FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the...

Andrew Dalton and Leslie Ambriz

Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse

The union representing film and television actors says no deal has been reached with studios and streaming services and its leadership will vote on whether to strike later Thursday.

5 days ago

Some Amazon Prime Day deals will become more costly if not monitored....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Some Amazon Prime Day deals will become more costly if not monitored

The Amazon Prime deals have been fast and furious. Sure, people have been snatching up the usual robot vacuum and tablets, but they have also saved big on binge-watching.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff