Jazz Sign Center Omer Yurtseven To Two-Year Deal

Jul 17, 2023, 6:05 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have signed center Omer Yurtseven to a two-year deal.

The team announced the signing Monday just one day after the conclusion of their Las Vegas Summer League run.

“Free agent Omer Yurtseven has agreed on a two-year deal with the Utah Jazz, agent Keith Glass tells ESPN,” Bobby Marks tweeted. “The starting salary in the first year is $2.8M.”

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the first year has a partial guarantee for Yurtseven while the second year of the deal is non-guaranteed.

Omer Yurtseven Offers Jazz Size, Youth

Yurtseven, a true seven-footer spent the first three years of his college career at North Carolina State before transferring to Georgetown for his final season.

The center began his career with Fenerbahçe SK U18 squad in 2013-14 before joining NC State.

After going undrafted, the Turkish big man began his career with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League before signing with the Miami Heat in May of 2021.

Yurtseven averaged 5.2 points and 4.9 rebounds on 53.3 percent shooting in 65 career games with the Heat.

With Walker Kessler and Kelly Olynyk already on the roster, Yurtseven figures to operate as the Jazz’s third-string center this season.

Earlier in the offseason the Jazz signed restricted free agent Paul Reed to a three-year offer sheet but the Philadelphia 76ers matched the contract.

Yurtseven, forward Luka Samanic, and guard Kris Dunn each of partially, or non-guaranteed deals with the Jazz entering the 2023-24 season.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

