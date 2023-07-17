Hard Rock Creates Cocktail Inspired By BYU’s Cosmo For Big 12 Event

PROVO, Utah – The legend of BYU mascot Cosmo continues to grow as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Days after setting social media ablaze doing a swing dance with an Oklahoma State cheerleader. Cosmo can now say there’s an alcoholic drink named after him.

Yes, you read that right.

On the eve of our Rucker Park event…some of the many Big 12-inspired cocktails courtesy of @HardRockHotels. pic.twitter.com/Rod9VnvCwO — Clark Williams (@_CEWilliams_) July 17, 2023

This week, the Big 12 Conference is in New York for basketball youth clinics at Rucker Park. BYU coaches Mark Pope and Amber Whiting will be on hand to help coach the youth participating.

One of the sponsors of the Big 12-centric event is Hard Rock Hotels. They created team-specific cocktail drinks in honor of the Big 12’s arrival to the Big Apple. For BYU, they went with “Cosmo-Politan.”

For $23, you can get a cocktail that features classic negroni, edible negroni, botanist gin, Campari, and Carpano Antica Vermouth.

Big 12 Associate Vice Preside of Communications Clark Williams tweeted an image of the partial menu of drinks. At the top is “Cosmo-Politan.” Other drinks include “Hypno Spritz” for TCU, Pistol Peach Punch in honor of Oklahoma State, Lubbock Cactus Fleur for Texas Tech, EMAW Spa for Kansas State, and Bearcat Blanco for Cincinnati.

Big 12 at Rucker Park

BYU is one of three programs that is bringing coaches from both the men’s and women’s programs. The others are Kansas State, who will bring women’s coach Jeff Mittie and men’s coach Jerome Tang. Plus, fellow Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati will have Wes Miller and Katrina Merriweather representing.

A total of 11 Big 12 basketball coaches will be at Rucker Park on Tuesday to run the youth clinics. Those coaches include Baylor’s Scott Drew, Jamie Dixon at TCU, and Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton on the men’s side.

Big 12 Hoops in the Park is in partnership with New York City Parks. Additional partners for Big 12 Hoops in the Park include Hard Rock Hotels, Gatorade, and WHOOP, who will provide fitness bands for each basketball coach. Following drills and clinic sessions, coaches will participate in a Q&A with participating youth. Big 12 Hoops in the Park will also feature live DJs, food trucks, and more.

