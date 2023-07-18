NATIONAL NEWS
Trump’s classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon
Jul 18, 2023, 6:20 AM
(U.S. Senate via AP)
A biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful says he'd consider Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah among several possible conservative candidates should he get to nominate someone to the U.S. Supreme Court.
1 day ago
A bison gored and significantly injured an Arizona woman in Yellowstone National Park.
1 day ago
Solidarity and stamina were picket-line themes Monday as hot summer standoff with studios.
1 day ago
Georgia's highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block a district attorney from prosecuting him for his actions in wake of the 2020 election.
1 day ago
Groundbreaking dates have been announced for temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California and Texas.
1 day ago
Millions of emails intended for Pentagon employees were inadvertently sent to email accounts in Mali over the last decade.
1 day ago
