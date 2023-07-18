BYU Athletics Signs With Utah-Based Company For Unique Mental Health Partnership

PROVO, Utah – BYU athletics has a history of creating unique partnerships with companies to enhance the student-athlete experience. The latest partnership announced on Tuesday (July 18) is another example.

BYU announced a multi-year partnership with Utah-based company Ampelis. According to BYU’s release for the partnership, Ampelis is a “provider of holistic human performance solutions.” The partnership will call for Ampelis to deliver comprehensive mental health and mental performance services to its student-athletes and coaches.

#BYU Athletics announces a multi-year partnership with Ampelis, a Utah-based company, to provide mental health performance services to athletes and coaches. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) July 18, 2023

“We hope the relationship with Ampelis is a signal of what makes BYU Athletics unique,” said BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe in a written statement. “It is possible to develop world-class student-athletes who are also equipped to lift our communities with knowledge, leadership skills, mental and emotional resilience, faith and moral character – that is our commitment at BYU and we are glad to come together with a partner who shares this important vision.”

BYU Senior Associate Athletic Director Trevor Wilson designed the initiative. Wilson is the Senior Associate AD for Student-Athlete Ecosystem at BYU. A role that was created for him last in June of 2022 in preparation for BYU’s move to the Big 12.

Former BYU football player will provide mental health coaching

From the Ampelis side, they will provide a dedicated mental health and mental performance coaching team. The team of coaches will be led by former BYU football offensive tackle Braden Brown, LMFT (2009-2012). Along with Brown, the other lead coach is Matt Moore, CMPC.

Brown has previously been involved with BYU’s official collective, The Royal Blue, providing mental health resources to athletes with TRB.

Per BYU, Ampelis’s team of coaches will work closely with each student-athlete and team to develop plans that are tailored to their specific needs. These customized plans prioritize the identification and development of student-athletes’ strengths while addressing areas for improvement in the domains of meaningful living.

BYU athletics partners with Utah-based Ampelis

Ampelis has also developed a coaching app to facilitate progress tracking, accountability and communication.

“At Ampelis, our focus is on helping our clients infuse more meaning, hope and purpose into their lives,” said Robbie Harmon, president at Ampelis. “With athletes, it’s about equipping them with the knowledge and skills to optimize their performance in sports – but more importantly, it’s about equipping them with the tools to thrive in life beyond sports, and when approached correctly, those two objectives are connected.”

Ampelis Health has two locations in Utah. One in Highland and another in South Ogden.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper