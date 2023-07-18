UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Athletics Signs With Utah-Based Company For Unique Mental Health Partnership

Jul 18, 2023, 9:32 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU athletics has a history of creating unique partnerships with companies to enhance the student-athlete experience. The latest partnership announced on Tuesday (July 18) is another example.

BYU announced a multi-year partnership with Utah-based company Ampelis. According to BYU’s release for the partnership, Ampelis is a “provider of holistic human performance solutions.” The partnership will call for Ampelis to deliver comprehensive mental health and mental performance services to its student-athletes and coaches.

“We hope the relationship with Ampelis is a signal of what makes BYU Athletics unique,” said BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe in a written statement. “It is possible to develop world-class student-athletes who are also equipped to lift our communities with knowledge, leadership skills, mental and emotional resilience, faith and moral character – that is our commitment at BYU and we are glad to come together with a partner who shares this important vision.”

BYU Senior Associate Athletic Director Trevor Wilson designed the initiative. Wilson is the Senior Associate AD for Student-Athlete Ecosystem at BYU. A role that was created for him last in June of 2022 in preparation for BYU’s move to the Big 12.

Former BYU football player will provide mental health coaching

From the Ampelis side, they will provide a dedicated mental health and mental performance coaching team. The team of coaches will be led by former BYU football offensive tackle Braden Brown, LMFT (2009-2012). Along with Brown, the other lead coach is Matt Moore, CMPC.

Brown has previously been involved with BYU’s official collective, The Royal Blue, providing mental health resources to athletes with TRB.

Per BYU, Ampelis’s team of coaches will work closely with each student-athlete and team to develop plans that are tailored to their specific needs. These customized plans prioritize the identification and development of student-athletes’ strengths while addressing areas for improvement in the domains of meaningful living.

BYU athletics partners with Utah-based Ampelis

Ampelis has also developed a coaching app to facilitate progress tracking, accountability and communication.

“At Ampelis, our focus is on helping our clients infuse more meaning, hope and purpose into their lives,” said Robbie Harmon, president at Ampelis. “With athletes, it’s about equipping them with the knowledge and skills to optimize their performance in sports – but more importantly, it’s about equipping them with the tools to thrive in life beyond sports, and when approached correctly, those two objectives are connected.”

Ampelis Health has two locations in Utah. One in Highland and another in South Ogden.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aces Look To Maintain Historic Pace In 2nd Half, Repeat As WNBA Champions

The Las Vegas Aces are on a historic pace heading into the second half of the season and have shown no signs of letting up.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Tight Ends

Fall camp under a month away for Utah football and to refresh our minds, we’ll be breaking down each of the Utes’ 2023 position groups.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hard Rock Creates Cocktail Inspired By BYU’s Cosmo For Big 12 Event

Cosmo continues to level up in the Big 12.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Sign Center Omer Yurtseven To Two-Year Deal

The Utah Jazz have signed center Omer Yurtseven to a two-year deal the team announced with a partial guarantee in the first season.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: Washington State

Buckle up, because today's 2022 Utah football replay is on the Washington State Cougars and it's about to get weird.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New York Jets Selected For Hard Knocks, Premieres August 8

The New York Jets will serve as this year's team on Hard Knocks. Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson are expected to be focal points for the show.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

BYU Athletics Signs With Utah-Based Company For Unique Mental Health Partnership