BYU Basketball Reaches Out To Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr.

Jul 18, 2023, 10:39 AM

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball still has one scholarship remaining for the 2023-24 season.

It’s not due to a lack of effort to fill that spot. But maybe waiting this long could end up being beneficial.

BYU has reached out to former Kansas Jayhawk signee Marcus Adams Jr. Adams, who was previously a 2024 recruit, reclassified to the 2023 class and signed with Bill Self’s Kansas program back in April.

On Sunday, the 6-foot-8 Adams Jr. asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent with the Jayhawks. He stated, “I would like to request a release from my National Letter of Intent in order to find out where I truly belong. It was a hard decision. I decided it would be best for me mentally and for my family. I will re-open my recruitment as well.”

Now Adams Jr. is in the transfer portal. He told On3’s Joe Tipton the schools, along with BYU, that have reached out to him include fellow Big 12 program, West Virginia. Plus, Gonzaga, Oregon, Binghamton, Missouri, San Diego, Boston College, Mississippi State, and UC Santa Barbara.

Adams was rated by 247Sports as the No. 48 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. On the 247Sports Composite, he was the 104th prospect with a four-star rating.

When Adams signed with Kansas, Bill Self said the following about Adams, “He certainly fills a need. He’s a tall wing. He’s 6-foot-8 and can shoot the basketball. He had two games this year, one in which he made 11 threes and the other which he made 13 threes. He’s good with the ball in his hands and can make plays for others as well. We think he is very underrated and a youngster that can find immediate minutes with the departure of our tall wings from last year.”

Adams averaged 28.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last year at Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California. The Los Angeles Times stated earlier this year that Adams is “as NBA-ready as any high school star.”

BYU also offered Marcus Adams Jr.’s brother

Along with reaching out to get into the mix with Adams Jr., BYU also extended an offer to Marcus’s younger brother, Maximo Adams.

Maximo Adams, a 6-foot-7 wing in the 2026 recruiting class from Narbonne High School, announced on social media his offer from BYU.

“Blessed to receive another D1 offer from BYU, thank you coaches and staff for believing in me,” wrote Adams.

The younger Adams is up to 18 scholarship offers that includes Kansas, K-State, Texas, and TCU.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

