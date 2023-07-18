Utah Men’s Basketball Lands Commitment From Turkish Forward

SALT LAKE CITY – Turkish forward Karahan Tuan Efeoğlu announced his commitment to join the University of Utah’s men’s basketball program.

Karahan Tuan Efeoğlu commits to Utah

Efeoğlu, 19, announced his commitment to Craig Smith’s program on Tuesday, July 18.

.@UtahMBB rounds out their 2023-24 roster with the addition of Turkish forward Karahan Efeoglu 🏀#GoUtes #UteProud #RunninUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) July 18, 2023

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

About Karahan Efeoğlu

Efeoğlu played for Istanbul Basket in 2020-21 and put up 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. In 22-23, Efeoğlu played for Anadolu Efes and averaged 1.4 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.

In the recent U20 European Championship, the Utah commit averaged 9.4 points per contest on 63.3 percent shooting. He also recorded 4.4 reboudns, 0.6 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game.

During the 2021 FIBA U18 European Challengers tournament, Efeoğlu averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Last season, the Utes ended with a 17-15 record, including 10-10 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports