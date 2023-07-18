UTAH FIREWATCH
Coming Off Injury, Yurtseven Brings New Intensity To Jazz

Jul 18, 2023, 12:09 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – On Monday, the Utah Jazz signed reserve center Omer Yurtseven to a partially guaranteed two-year deal. On Tuesday, he talked about joining the team.

The 25-year-old spent the first two years of his NBA career with the Miami Heat, and now figures to compete for a spot in the Jazz rotation now in his third season.

After a strong rookie showing, Yurtseven was the favorite to compete for the backup center role in Miami, but a left ankle injury, and the addition of Kevin Love mid-year left few minutes in the Heat rotation.

“It was rough, the toughest part was that it was my first big injury,” Yurtseven admitted. “With that I think I learned a lot, I upped the intensity with everything that I did.”

As a result of the injury, Yurtseven appeared in just nine regular season games with the Heat, but said he was still able to soak up Miami’s championship culture.

“The competetive side was really helpful — they had a really competetive environment which allowed competetive players to thrive and I really appreciated that,” Yurtseven said.

Yurtseven Has Partially Guaranteed Deal With Jazz

Yurtseven, a true seven-footer spent the first two years of his college career at North Carolina State before transferring to Georgetown for his final season.

The center began his career with Fenerbahçe SK U18 squad in 2013-14 before joining NC State.

After going undrafted, the Turkish big man began his career with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League before signing with the Miami Heat in May of 2021.

Yurtseven averaged 5.2 points and 4.9 rebounds on 53.3 percent shooting in 65 career games with the Heat.

Earlier in the offseason the Jazz signed restricted free agent Paul Reed to a three-year offer sheet but the Philadelphia 76ers matched the contract.

The center’s deal comes with a larger guarantee in year one, and is non-guaranteed in year two.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

