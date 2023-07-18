UTAH FIREWATCH
Outdoor watering restricted in Francis, Utah, due to ‘critically low levels’

Jul 18, 2023, 1:56 PM

Sprinklers water a lawn in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 7, 2021.

FILE: Sprinklers water a lawn in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Francis City, Utah, is asking its residents to stop all outdoor watering due to critically low water levels.

“The tanks are critically low due to high usage,” a release from the city stated. “We are working as quickly as possible to obtain temporary pumping for the new well and hope to have more water available by Wednesday July 19th.”

The city asked for voluntary compliance but said they would resort to enforcement if necessary.

“We realize this is an inconvenience and frustrating, but it is crucial we maintain tank levels in order to provide culinary water and fire protection.”

Francis is located at the southern end of Kamas Valley, and is the gateway to the Uinta Mountains and Wasatch National Forest.

 

Follow @KSL5TV

