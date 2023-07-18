Days of ’47 begins with annual cattle drive through Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — If you were in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday morning and did a double take after seeing a cattle drive and horses walking the streets, it was not a dream.

The Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo, the world’s only gold medal rodeo, kicked off Rodeo and Pioneer Week in style.

Gov. Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox, cowboys, cowgirls, and wagons led eight Texas Longhorns from the middle of the city to the Utah Days of ’47 Arena at the Utah Fair Park.

Kicking off the Days of ‘47 and Rodeo Week the best way we know how! pic.twitter.com/hkyhnytXiZ — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) July 18, 2023

People also saw Chip and Dale, the Clydesdales, plus Kim and Bre Richins owners of Park City Sleigh Rides who said this is their first time doing the cattle drive.

“I mean, it’s awesome all the people that you see. It’s just everybody just comes together and makes it a great event,” Richins said. “You don’t see these and longhorns going downtown like this very often at all.”

They said they will attend the Days of ’47 every night for the grand entries and for the parade on Monday.

Welcome to the Wild West!🐴🐂 Yep — you aren’t dreaming! Utah is kicking off the Days of ‘47 with a cattle drive through the middle of the city! Yee-haw!!!🤠 @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/iBvYQlJ8DG — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) July 18, 2023

The Days of ‘47 Rodeo runs July 19-22 and 24.

Tickets are available here.