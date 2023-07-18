UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

A ‘person of interest’ is being held in Oregon deaths of 4 women after governor revokes commutation

Jul 18, 2023, 1:50 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

An Oregon police car...

FILE - A Portland police vehicle is parked at a crime scene in Portland, Ore., on March 12, 2014. Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women whose bodies were found over three months starting in February 2023, with the last one found in May, are linked and that at least one person of interest has been identified. In Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office says no charges have been filed against anyone but added that the community is not currently in any danger. (Mike Zacchino/The Oregonian via AP, File)

(Mike Zacchino/The Oregonian via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man considered a person of interest in the deaths of four women whose bodies were found in northwestern Oregon is being held in a state prison after Gov. Tina Kotek reinstated a prison sentence that was commuted by her predecessor.

Jesse Lee Calhoun, 38, is a person of interest in the deaths of 22-year-old Kristin Smith, 24-year-old Charity Lynn Perry, 31-year-old Bridget Leann Webster and 22-year-old Ashley Real, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation. The official requested anonymity Tuesday because they are not authorized to comment publicly on the case.

map of four deaths in oregon

Authorities say the deaths of four women whose bodies have been found in Oregon this year are linked. (AP Graphic)

The women’s bodies were found in wooded areas around Portland, Oregon, between February and May. Officials have not released any information about how the women died or why Calhoun is considered a person of interest in the investigation. He has not been charged.

Calhoun did not immediately respond to an email sent through the Snake River Correctional Institution’s inmate communication system, and a call to the most recent defense attorney listed in Calhoun’s online court records was not immediately returned.

The Multomah County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Monday that investigators “have interviewed multiple people in connection with these cases” and that they have identified “at least one person of interest” that is linked to all four.

Calhoun was serving time for a 2019 conviction of stolen vehicle and burglary charges when then-Gov. Kate Brown commuted his sentence along with the sentences of 40 other prisoners in June 2021. The inmates had all helped fight wildfires in 2020 under a prison firefighting program, and Brown commuted them after determining they did not present unacceptable safety risks to the community.

The commutation shaved about a year off of Calhoun’s sentence, who otherwise would have likely been released in the summer of 2022.

Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Todd Jackson wrote to Gov. Tina Kotek’s office late last month, asking that the commutation be lifted so Calhoun could be reimprisoned to serve the rest of his sentence.

“Since his release from custody pursuant to this commutation, Mr. Calhoun has been involved in criminal activity currently under investigation by Oregon law enforcement,” Jackson wrote in the June 30 letter. “In light of this, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and Multnomah County Department of Community Justice recommends Mr. Calhoun’s commutation be revoked.”

Kotek agreed, and Calhoun was taken back to prison on July 7 to serve the remaining 11 months of his original prison term.

The women’s bodies were found over a series of months starting in February, sparking fears and speculation online that the deaths were connected. In June, the Portland Police Bureau said that speculation was not supported by the available facts.

On Monday, however, the Portland Police Bureau joined with several other local law enforcement agencies and said there appeared to be links between the women’s deaths after all.

Investigators didn’t detail just what those links might be, however, and the law enforcement agencies declined to release additional details about the case.

Smith was reported missing in Gresham, Oregon on Dec. 22, 2022. Her body was found in a wooded area of Portland on Feb. 19. Perry’s body was found in Multnomah County on April 24, followed by Webster’s remains, which were found in Polk County on April 30. The fourth body found, in Clackamas County on May 7, belonged to Real, who had been reported missing in Portland a month earlier.

“It’s quite like a piece of you is missing, that’s really the only way you can describe it,” Hailey Smith, Kristin Smith’s sister, told KPTV, a Portland television station, in February as family members searched for the then-missing woman.

Family members hung up fliers and looked for Smith near homeless shelters and other sites in downtown Portland. And a private “Justice for Kristin Smith” Facebook page with over 600 members was created over four months ago.

Perry’s mother, Diana Allen, said Tuesday that her daughter struggled with her mental health. Allen shared a photo with The Associated Press of Perry that was taken after Perry won a “spiciest chili” prize in a contest several years ago.

“She was so proud of it,” Allen said. “She had an amazing personality when she had her mental health under control.”

The state medical examiner has not determined the cause or manner of death for any of the women, prosecutors said in a statement.

Investigators from nine law enforcement agencies, including the prosecutor’s offices in three Oregon counties and the Oregon State Police, have been collaborating on the cases, authorities said.

___

Boone reported from Boise, Idaho. Associated Press writers Mark Thiessen in Anchorage, Alaska and Lisa Baumann in Seattle contributed to this report.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15...

Associated Press

Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation

Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

15 hours ago

The battle over the "Taco Tuesday" trademark is coming to an end. Mandatory Credit: John Tlumacki/T...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Taco Bell and Taco John’s drop their ‘Taco Tuesday’ fight

Taco John’s, the regional chain that has “Taco Tuesday” trademarked, announced that it’s ending its fight in defending the phrase and will “abandon” it.

15 hours ago

“The Chosen,” a faith-based series about the life of Jesus, has received a green light from SAG...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

The show that’s being allowed to continue filming during the strikes

While Hollywood has ground to a halt due to writers’ and actors’ strikes, the U.S.- based show, "The Chosen," has been allowed to continue.

15 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. ...

Eric Tucker

Trump says he has been notified he’s a target of the US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election

Former President Trump says he's received Justice Department letter saying he's a 'target' of probe into efforts to undo 2020 election.

15 hours ago

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Sen...

Adriana Gomez Licon and Eric Tucker

Trump’s classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon

A Florida judge who issued a court ruling last year that critics said was unduly favorable to Donald Trump is set to preside over the first pretrial conference in his landmark criminal case concerning the willful retention of classified documents.

15 hours ago

Sen. Mike Lee objects to House impeachment managers using a telephone call Lee reportedly fielded f...

Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy lists Mike Lee as possible Supreme Court pick

A biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful says he'd consider Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah among several possible conservative candidates should he get to nominate someone to the U.S. Supreme Court.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

A ‘person of interest’ is being held in Oregon deaths of 4 women after governor revokes commutation