UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation

Jul 18, 2023, 2:33 PM | Updated: 3:35 pm

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15...

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago, they confirmed Tuesday.

Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, was killed on the night of Sept. 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the search warrant was executed Monday in the nearby city of Henderson. It’s unclear what they were looking for and where they were looking.

Department spokesperson Aden OcampoGomez said in a brief phone call that he couldn’t provide further details on the latest development in the case, citing the open investigation.

Shakur was gunned down while sitting inside a black car with Marion “Suge” Knight, head of Death Row Records. Police have said the two were stopped at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them and gunfire erupted.

Shot multiple times, Shakur was rushed to a hospital, where he died a week later.

No arrests have ever been made. Las Vegas police have said in the past that the investigation quickly stalled in part because witnesses refused to cooperate.

Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.

Largely considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time, the six-time Grammy Award -nominated Shakur has had five No. 1 albums: 1995’s “Me Against the World,” 1996’s “All Eyez on Me,” and three posthumous releases: 1996’s “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory,” which was recorded under the name Makaveli, as well as 2001’s “Until the End of Time” and 2004’s “Loyal to the Game.”

In 2017, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Snoop Dogg. In June of this year, the rapper received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He’s also had some museum exhibits that paid homage to his life, including “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” which opened in 2021.

His professional music career only lasted five years, but Shakur secured 21 Billboard Hot 100s, including top 10 hits “Dear Mama” and “Old School” in 1995, and his best-known track, 1996’s “How Do U Want It/California Love” featuring K-Ci and JoJo. The latter spent two weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 from his final studio album and Death Row Records debut, “All Eyez on Me.”

According to entertainment data company Luminate, Shakur has sold 33 million albums, 41 million when including track sale and streaming equivalents. The rapper’s on-demand video and audio streams total 10.1 billion.

____

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Landrum in Los Angeles contributed to this story. Sherman reported from Los Angeles.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

“The Chosen,” a faith-based series about the life of Jesus, has received a green light from SAG...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

The show that’s being allowed to continue filming during the strikes

While Hollywood has ground to a halt due to writers’ and actors’ strikes, the U.S.- based show, "The Chosen," has been allowed to continue.

16 hours ago

people on strike holding signs...

Associated Press

Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff

Solidarity and stamina were picket-line themes Monday as hot summer standoff with studios.

2 days ago

Individuals participate in a "Dark Sky" event at East Canyon State Park in 2022 as part of Latino C...

Sydnee Gonzalez, KSL.com

Utah events to celebrate Latino Conservation Week

Latino Conservation Week, which is July 15-23, celebrates Latinos' contributions to environmental protection.

3 days ago

The contents of a small trunk that Chelsea Gotta of Iowa, found it in the mountains east of Bountif...

Cary Schwanitz and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Utah Treasure Hunt’s $25,000 is found

Someone has finally cracked the code for the $25,000 grand prize in Utah Treasure Hunt 2023.

3 days ago

Call of Duty...

Associated Press

Microsoft agrees to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation after it buys Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty video game series on the PlayStation console after the tech giant acquires video game maker Activision Blizzard.

3 days ago

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Pt. 1....

Associated Press

‘Mission: Impossible’ debuts with $80M over five days, igniting box office but missing expectations

After a globe-trotting publicity blitz by star Tom Cruise, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over the three-day weekend.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation