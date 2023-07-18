60 in 60: #33 Utah’s Jonah Elliss (Defensive End)

UTAH FIREWATCH
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #33 is Utah’s Jonah Elliss (DE).

Utah’s Jonah Elliss

Elliss is a junior defensive end from Moscow, Idaho.

Coming out of high school, Elliss was a three-star recruit and was rated the No. 1 recruit in the state of Idaho.

In his freshman season, Elliss played in all 14 games and made the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll. He recorded 15 tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries.

In 2022, he played in 11 games with eight starts. Ellis led Utah in both forced fumbles and fumble recoveries with two, had the second-most tackles for loss on the defensive line with six, and posted 26 tackles on the season.

Elliss was a Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention last year.

Elliss’ father, Luther, was an All-American for Utah from 1991-94 He went on to play in the NFL for 10 years and is currently Utah’s defensive tackles coach.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

