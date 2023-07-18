UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Four dogs rescued from Kearns house fire

Jul 18, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 5:12 pm

One of the four dogs rescued by firefighters. (Unified Fire)...

One of the four dogs rescued by firefighters. (Unified Fire)

(Unified Fire)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

KEARNS, Utah — Firefighters safely rescued four dogs after a garage fire spread into a family’s attic Tuesday morning.

Unified Fire Authority’s Captain Jennifer Bevan told KSL TV the fire happened at approximately 11 a.m. near 3600 West 5700 South.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the single-home garage and quickly spread into the attic.

A car damaged by the flames. (Mark Wetzel/KSL TV)

Bevan said the four residents left the house safely and without injuries. The four dogs needed rescuing by firefighters but were also safe and were not hurt.

She said the flames heavily damaged the front of the house as the damages left the attic partially exposed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Bevan said the family was displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting them.

UFA, West Valley Fire, and West Jordan Fire responded to the house fire.

The rescued dogs. (Unified Fire) The rescued dogs. (Unified Fire) The rescued dogs. (Unified Fire) The rescued dogs. (Unified Fire)

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

The paraglider being transported into the ambulance. (Tanner Siegworth/KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Paraglider sent to hospital after crashing into mountain

First responders transported a paraglider to the hospital after he lost control and crashed into a mountain Monday evening.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Firefighters, health officials warn about heat and firework danger

The Salt Lake City Fire Department and health officials are urging the community to be aware of heightened fire danger and the consequences that can follow.

2 days ago

(Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Search and rescue team saves multiple hikers in extreme heat on Mount Olympus

A popular Salt Lake County trail turned into a heat trap for hikers this weekend, leading to several groups asking for help from search and rescue. It started with one call and quickly spiraled as temperatures rose.

2 days ago

FILE PHOTO: Utah Highway Patrol...

Michael Houck

Pedestrian fatally struck by car on I-15

A man on I-15 was fatally hit by a car early Sunday morning, police say.

3 days ago

The scene of the fatal crash. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Michael Houck and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-84 in Weber Canyon

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed a fatal crash had halted both directions of traffic on Interstate 84 Saturday evening. 

4 days ago

The Rocky Mountain Power website showing how many people are without power. (Courtesy: Rocky Mounta...

Michael Houck

Update: Power restored to South Jordan customers

Over 1,000 South Jordan customers are without power until midnight, according to Rocky Mountain Power. 

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Four dogs rescued from Kearns house fire