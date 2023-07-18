Four dogs rescued from Kearns house fire

KEARNS, Utah — Firefighters safely rescued four dogs after a garage fire spread into a family’s attic Tuesday morning.

Unified Fire Authority’s Captain Jennifer Bevan told KSL TV the fire happened at approximately 11 a.m. near 3600 West 5700 South.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the single-home garage and quickly spread into the attic.

Bevan said the four residents left the house safely and without injuries. The four dogs needed rescuing by firefighters but were also safe and were not hurt.

She said the flames heavily damaged the front of the house as the damages left the attic partially exposed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Bevan said the family was displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting them.

UFA, West Valley Fire, and West Jordan Fire responded to the house fire.