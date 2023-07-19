Construction worker injured in 40-foot fall into vault

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Firefighters rescued a construction worker who fell about 40 feet into a concrete vault on Monday afternoon.

The Kaysville Fire Department said the accident happened in the area of 1000 N Mountain Rd at approximately 4:50 p.m.

“A rope rescue system is being used to access and move the patient,” the fire department’s Facebook post stated.

In an update post at 8:18 p.m., fire crews were able to extricate the worker after an hour of being dispatched. He was transported by a LifeFlight helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire department said one ambulance, one paramedic rescue, two engines, one heavy rescue, and a battalion chief are on the scene.