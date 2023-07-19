UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Construction worker injured in 40-foot fall into vault

Jul 18, 2023, 6:28 PM | Updated: 8:36 pm

A cement construction vault...

A worker fell into this concrete construction vault on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Kaysville Fire Department)

(Kaysville Fire Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Firefighters rescued a construction worker who fell about 40 feet into a concrete vault on Monday afternoon.

The Kaysville Fire Department said the accident happened in the area of 1000 N Mountain Rd at approximately 4:50 p.m.

“A rope rescue system is being used to access and move the patient,” the fire department’s Facebook post stated.

In an update post at 8:18 p.m., fire crews were able to extricate the worker after an hour of being dispatched. He was transported by a LifeFlight helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire department said one ambulance, one paramedic rescue, two engines, one heavy rescue, and a battalion chief are on the scene.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

One of the four dogs rescued by firefighters. (Unified Fire)...

Michael Houck

Four dogs rescued from Kearns house fire

Firefighters safely rescued four dogs after a garage fire spread into a family's attic Tuesday morning. 

21 hours ago

a car with extensive side damage...

Associated Press

Human waste leaking from truck causes crashes on Connecticut highway

Human waste leaking from a tractor trailer on a Connecticut highway caused crashes including one involving two state police cruisers as vehicles spun out of control, authorities said.

21 hours ago

The paraglider being transported into the ambulance. (Tanner Siegworth/KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Paraglider sent to hospital after crashing into mountain

First responders transported a paraglider to the hospital after he lost control and crashed into a mountain Monday evening.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Firefighters, health officials warn about heat and firework danger

The Salt Lake City Fire Department and health officials are urging the community to be aware of heightened fire danger and the consequences that can follow.

2 days ago

(Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Search and rescue team saves multiple hikers in extreme heat on Mount Olympus

A popular Salt Lake County trail turned into a heat trap for hikers this weekend, leading to several groups asking for help from search and rescue. It started with one call and quickly spiraled as temperatures rose.

2 days ago

FILE PHOTO: Utah Highway Patrol...

Michael Houck

Pedestrian fatally struck by car on I-15

A man on I-15 was fatally hit by a car early Sunday morning, police say.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Construction worker injured in 40-foot fall into vault