ACCIDENTS & INJURIES
Construction worker injured in 40-foot fall into vault
Jul 18, 2023, 6:28 PM | Updated: 8:36 pm
(Kaysville Fire Department)
KAYSVILLE, Utah — Firefighters rescued a construction worker who fell about 40 feet into a concrete vault on Monday afternoon.
The Kaysville Fire Department said the accident happened in the area of 1000 N Mountain Rd at approximately 4:50 p.m.
“A rope rescue system is being used to access and move the patient,” the fire department’s Facebook post stated.
In an update post at 8:18 p.m., fire crews were able to extricate the worker after an hour of being dispatched. He was transported by a LifeFlight helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries.
The fire department said one ambulance, one paramedic rescue, two engines, one heavy rescue, and a battalion chief are on the scene.