UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

First-gen iPhone sells at auction for $190K, about 380 times its original price

Jul 18, 2023, 8:43 PM

FILE - Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference, Jan. 9, 2007, in S...

FILE - Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference, Jan. 9, 2007, in San Francisco. On Sunday, July 16, 2023, a first-generation iPhone sold at auction for $190,373, almost 380 times its original price of $499 when the groundbreaking device went for sale in 2007. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A first-generation iPhone has sold at auction for $190,373, almost 380 times its original price of $499 when the groundbreaking device went for sale in 2007.

LCG Auctions, which hosted Sunday’s sale, said the 4GB iPhone model was 20 times rarer than the 8GB model released at the same time for $599. That’s largely because the 4GB model was discontinued two months after launch given customer preference for the larger memory size.

“A new bar was set Sunday night,” said Mark Montero, the founder of LCG Auctions. “We are thrilled to be a part of this fantastic record breaking sale.”

Your iPhone will be able to replicate your voice after 15 minutes of training

It is the third original iPhone to sell for record prices at auction in the past year. An 8GB model sold for $63,356 in February and another 8GB model fetched $39,340 in October 2022. All were factory sealed in their original packaging.

The iPhone is one of the world’s most successful electronic products and helped make Apple the first publicly held company with a $3 trillion market value. The Cupertino, California, company reached that milestone 16 years after the first iPhones were sold.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

Threads app...

Clare Duffy, CNN

Meta’s Threads app rolls out first big batch of updates

Meta’s Twitter rival app Threads on Tuesday rolled out its first major batch of updates since its launch two weeks ago as it works to maintain momentum.

24 hours ago

Cheryl Meany with her twin daughters. Mandatory Credit: Courtesy Cheryl Meany...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

FDA approves antibody to protect infants from RSV

Parents and pediatricians will soon have a new option to protect babies from the lung-attacking virus, RSV.

2 days ago

This vast landscape was stitched together from multiple images captured by the James Webb Space Tel...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

Webb telescope spots a supermassive black hole formed over 13 billion years ago

The James Webb Space Telescope has delivered yet another astounding discovery, spying an active supermassive black hole deeper into the universe than has ever been recorded.

3 days ago

Tesla finally built its first Cybertruck, the company tweeted, two years behind schedule. (Tesla)...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Tesla builds its first Cybertruck four years after unveiling prototype

Tesla finally built its first Cybertruck, the company tweeted Saturday, two years behind schedule.

4 days ago

Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears befo...

Samantha Hendrickson, Associated Press/Report For America

Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio

An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license has been permanently revoked after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.

7 days ago

Elon Musk, seen in Paris, France, on June 16 announced the formation of a new company focused on ar...

Catherine Thorbecke

Elon Musk announces new AI company

Elon Musk on Wednesday announced the formation of a new company focused on artificial intelligence, after months of teasing plans to build a rival to ChatGPT.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

First-gen iPhone sells at auction for $190K, about 380 times its original price