UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Firefighters: Winds, barbecue combine for house fire in Kaysville

Jul 18, 2023, 9:35 PM | Updated: 10:26 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Flames quickly ripped through a home Tuesday after firefighters said high winds and a barbecue grill combined to start a fire.

Firefighters from Kaysville, Farmington, and Hill Air Force Base responded significantly after 6:00 p.m. to the house near 1900 West 200 North.

“(It) looks like it possibly started from a barbecue grill,” Kaysville City Fire Capt. Aaron Shupe said. “With the high winds and everything that we’ve had today, it looks like it may have blown it toward the house and caught something near the house on fire.”

Shupe said the flames quickly spread to the attic leaving damage across roughly half of the home and leaving it “uninhabitable.”

He said the residents were able to get out safely.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in West Re...

Michael Rubinkam, Associated Press

Gas leaked from bad fitting at Pennsylvania chocolate factory where 7 died in blast, report says

Federal safety investigators have determined that natural gas was leaking from a defective fitting at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory where a powerful explosion killed seven people.

22 hours ago

A cement construction vault...

Michael Houck

Construction worker injured in 40-foot fall into vault

Firefighters rescued a construction worker who fell about 40 feet into a concrete vault on Monday afternoon. 

22 hours ago

One of the four dogs rescued by firefighters. (Unified Fire)...

Michael Houck

Four dogs rescued from Kearns house fire

Firefighters safely rescued four dogs after a garage fire spread into a family's attic Tuesday morning. 

22 hours ago

a car with extensive side damage...

Associated Press

Human waste leaking from truck causes crashes on Connecticut highway

Human waste leaking from a tractor trailer on a Connecticut highway caused crashes including one involving two state police cruisers as vehicles spun out of control, authorities said.

22 hours ago

The paraglider being transported into the ambulance. (Tanner Siegworth/KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Paraglider sent to hospital after crashing into mountain

First responders transported a paraglider to the hospital after he lost control and crashed into a mountain Monday evening.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Firefighters, health officials warn about heat and firework danger

The Salt Lake City Fire Department and health officials are urging the community to be aware of heightened fire danger and the consequences that can follow.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Firefighters: Winds, barbecue combine for house fire in Kaysville