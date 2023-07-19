Firefighters: Winds, barbecue combine for house fire in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Flames quickly ripped through a home Tuesday after firefighters said high winds and a barbecue grill combined to start a fire.

Firefighters from Kaysville, Farmington, and Hill Air Force Base responded significantly after 6:00 p.m. to the house near 1900 West 200 North.

“(It) looks like it possibly started from a barbecue grill,” Kaysville City Fire Capt. Aaron Shupe said. “With the high winds and everything that we’ve had today, it looks like it may have blown it toward the house and caught something near the house on fire.”

Shupe said the flames quickly spread to the attic leaving damage across roughly half of the home and leaving it “uninhabitable.”

He said the residents were able to get out safely.