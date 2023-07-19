Missing 12-year-old girl ran away from home, Salt Lake police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday was located by Salt Lake City police officers early Wednesday.

Police also confirmed that the girl ran away from home and was found at the home of her 13-year-old boyfriend in a Poplar Grove neighborhood around 3:40 a.m.

The girl was last seen at Glendale Middle School and was considered at-risk due to her age. Family members said her phone was turned off shortly after she was caught on camera walking home from school. She was reported missing about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

That video showed the girl with a person in a gray hoodie. At one point, she is seen running across a street to a nearby parking lot and the male in the hoodie following. On Wednesday, police confirmed that the boy in the hoodie is her boyfriend.

“Throughout this investigation, officers and detectives quickly determined there was no evidence to suggest a kidnapping or that (the girl) was in imminent danger,” police said.

Salt Lake police on Wednesday noted that when she was found, “officers did not find any signs of physical injury or trauma.”

They said that the case “is not considered a criminal matter.”

Contributing: Pat Reavy, KSL.com