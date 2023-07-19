SLC police say missing 12-year-old girl has been found

SALT LAKE CITY — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday was located by Salt Lake City police officers Wednesday morning.

Police said the girl was last seen at Glendale Middle School and was considered at-risk due to her age. Family members said her phone was turned off shortly after she was caught on camera walking home from school.

That video also showed the girl running away from a man in a gray hoodie.

“The circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation,” read a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department. “More details may be released once we have conducted an interview with her.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.