WORLD NEWS
Tourist who saw US soldier sprint to North Korea initially thought it was a stunt
Jul 19, 2023, 8:09 AM
(AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
A sailor and his dog have been rescued after three months at sea, living on rainwater and raw fish.
1 day ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s escalating measures to stop migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico came under a burst of new criticism Tuesday after a state trooper said migrants were left bloodied from razor-wire barriers and that orders were given to deny people water in sweltering heat. In one account, Texas […]
1 day ago
U.S. officials say an American soldier crossed the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea “willfully and without authorization,” becoming the first American detained in the North in nearly five years amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program.
1 day ago
“In the scope for us, in the states, this would one of the largest fires to occur – ever," -Zac Krohn, a division supervisor with the US Forest Service said.
2 days ago
A pod of 55 pilot whales died after they were found washed ashore on a beach in Scotland in the worst mass whale stranding in the area.
2 days ago
Russia has halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed people into poverty.
2 days ago
